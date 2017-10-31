Halloween Bird Droppings: Where the Orioles aren't giving rotation treats

Hello, friends.

There are now 148 days remaining until Orioles Opening Day 2018. Baseball could all come to an end tonight in Los Angeles if the Astros beat the Dodgers to win the World Series, so if you're not going to be out tonight, make sure to enjoy it. The good news is, with all of these games taking four hours, even if you have plans, you'll be back before it ends!

Houston has got to be feeling pretty good, on the brink of victory after triumphing in that 100% absurd 13-12 game on Sunday night. Even better for them, their August trade acquisition Justin Verlander is on the mound. How often does an August trade pickup actually matter? When a possible future Hall of Famer, or at least a future Hall of Very Good-er, is getting dealt before he's on his last legs, then there can always be exceptions to common wisdom.

The bad news about all of this is, with baseball nearly at an end, we must turn our attention to the offseason and what the Orioles are going to do about next season. That's bad news because the bits that have trickled out that might signal the Orioles thinking are depressing, as you saw if you were reading yesterday and as we will again see down in today's links.

Around the blogO'sphere

Orioles have reached out to potential free agents Chris Tillman, Wade Miley (Baltimore Sun)

This is one heck of a depressing headline to read before the offseason has even started. Check back at 9am for my thoughts about this.

Orioles announce date for this offseason's FanFest event (Baltimore Sun)

And what better way to segue into the Orioles hoping that people will get excited for FanFest on January 27?

Scott, Mountcastle named to AFL Fall Stars Game (School of Roch)

Lest we start to think that performance may have factored into these selections, note that Scott has a 7.71 ERA in Arizona this year, while Mountcastle has a .664 OPS to date.

A look at more free agent starting pitchers (Steve Melewski)

With Alex Cobb and the like apparently off the table, Melewski rolls through Andrew Cashner, Tyler Chatwood, and Miguel Gonzalez as possibilities.

If you could make one move for the Orioles this offseason, what would it be? (Baltimore Baseball)

Dan Connolly wants to know what’s your one big fix for the O’s this offseason, and I’ve got to admit that I’m curious too.

'Who else could it be?': Mark Belanger is No. 1 on Berkshire County's Top 50 Athletes of the 20th Century (Berkshire Eagle)

They still love The Blade back in western Massachusetts. This story made me happy.

Some Ravens to trade football for cornhole at fundraiser for Matt Stover's philanthropy fund (Baltimore Sun)

Jim Hunter and Mike Wright are also going to be there for some reason.

Naval Academy Baseball Classic scrapped due to territorial issue between Nationals, Orioles (Washington Post)

Guess who doesn’t like a contract they signed and is once again trying to make the Orioles look like the bad guys for sticking to said contract?

Birthdays and anniversaries

On this day in 1979, Mike Flanagan was awarded the AL Cy Young, following a season where he posted a 3.08 ERA in 265.2 innings with a 23-9 record. Finishing in second place was Tommy John - yes, that one.

There are a few former Orioles with birthdays today. They are: 2013 short-timer Yamaico Navarro, 1997 outfielder David Delucci, 2005-06 bullpen lefty Tim Byrdak, human rain delay Steve Trachsel, 1995 backup catcher Matt Nokes, 1989-90 reliever Mike Smith, and 1962-74 pitcher Dave McNally.

It's also the birthday of former Orioles manager Dave Trembley.

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! Along with those former Orioles, your birthday buddies for today include: pioneering physics professor Laura Bassi (1711), poet John Keats (1795), journalist Dan Rather (1931), author Neal Stephenson (1959), Lord of the Rings filmmaker Peter Jackson (1961), and rapper Vanilla Ice (1967).

On this day in history...

In 1517, Martin Luther posted the Ninety-five Theses on the door of the Castle Church in Wittenberg, which is now recognized as the beginning of the Reformation.

In 1917, during World War I, the British defeated the Ottomans and Germans in the Battle of Beersheba, a battle that is noteworthy for being the last successful cavalry charge in history.

In 1941, Mount Rushmore was completed, following 14 years of work.

In 1968, President Lyndon B. Johnson announced to the country in an "October surprise" that he had ordered a cessation of "all air, naval, and artillery bombardment of North Vietnam" - effective the next day.

In 2011, the human population on Earth reached seven billion. Today, the population is now more than 7.4 billion.

**

And that's the way it is in Birdland on October 31 - or at least, unless something changes later with the Orioles giving us some tricks or treats. With all of this starting rotation talk, I'm sure not expecting any treats. Have a safe Halloween.