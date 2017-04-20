Norfolk Tides 9, Buffalo Bisons 5

It was a heck of a night for the heart of the lineup. Chris Dickerson went 3-5 with a pair of doubles; Pedro Alvarez went 2-4; Robert Andino went 2-5 with a double and two RBI. The top prospect himself Chance Sisco went 2-3 with four RBI, knocking a double and single.

It wasn’t a great night for starter Chris Lee, who went just 2.1 innings, tossing 73 pitches. He allowed five hits and three walks, surrendering two earned. His season ERA is at 9.28 -- which, is not great.

Richmond Flying Squirrels 4, Bowie Baysox 2

Our guy Cedric Mullins took an 0-5 in this one, but he’s still hitting at .375 on the season. Audry Perez and Anderlin Rodriguez both had a pair of hits — Rodriguez is hitting .365 on the season following a very impressive 2016 in Frederick.

John Means tossed four innings but threw 93 pitches — he allowed just three hits, struck out a pair and walked three more. Jed Bradley got the loss in this one, allowing two earned and three hits in 2.2 innings of work.

Frederick Keys 5, Winston-Salem Dash 4

Everybody in the Frederick lineup notched a hit other than leadoff man Drew Turbin. Randolph Gassaway hit a HR, while highly-touted prospect Jomar Reyes upped his season average to .358 with two hits. Both Austin Hays and Alex Murphy had a double and run scored.

21-year-old lefty Brian Gonzalez got the nod for the Keys in this one. He went six innings and allowed just two earned runs. He surrendered four hits and walked a trio of Dash batters. Reliever Luis Gonzalez tossed a pair of scoreless innings to pick up the six-out save.

Delmarva Shorebirds 6, Greensboro Grasshoppers 1

It was a good night for SS Chris Clare (.340 average in 13 games), going 2-3 with a double, walk and run scored. Catcher Daniel Fajardo picked up three hits on the night; the 22-year-old is batting .343 on the season. Jake Ring, this season’s early outfield standout at Delmarva, picked up a double and RBI to up his season average to .408.

On the mound, the two-year Ironbird Travis Seabrooke pitched 5.2 innings, allowing just one run and striking out six. Last season at Aberdeen in 13 starts, he had a 3.53 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP.