Syracuse (Walgreens) 9, Norfolk Tides 4

Tyler Wilson had the misfortune of being recently demoted to Norfolk and once there, he had the misfortune of giving up four runs on six hits in only three innings of work. That is not going to pave a path back to the big leagues.

Of interest among the hitters, catcher Chance Sisco went 1-3 and also drew a walk. “Only” one Chiefs runner tried to run on Sisco and he was successful in doing so. Pedro Alvarez was 0-4 and is now batting just .193 on the season, but remember, he’s never good in April.

Harrisburg (Walgreens) 3, Bowie Baysox 1

One of those cliches about looking at minor league numbers is that you can’t scout the box score. That’s a cliche that’s true, and it’s a good thing, because Chris Tillman’s line from his rehab start wasn’t good. Tillman gave up three runs on five hits in 3.2 innings, including serving up a home run to somebody named Zach Collier.

It’s still early in Tillman’s “spring training”, early enough that it’s probably not worth worrying about results just yet. But the Orioles were previously acting like Tillman could be back as soon as May 2, so the time where it matters is approaching pretty fast.

Outfielder D.J. Stewart had himself a good night, with a pair of doubles and a walk as part of a 3-4 night. If he wants to keep heating up, that would be OK.

Frederick Keys - postponed, rain

Delmarva Shorebirds - postponed, rain

