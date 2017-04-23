Sunday Bird Droppings

The Orioles and Red Sox managed to get through yesterday’s game without incident, although there were 2 HBPs, one by each team and both clearly unintentional. Hopefully, the madding crowd in New England has had its blood lust sated, and we can continue with the baseball season. On to the news...

Orioles top Red Sox for fourth straight victory — Sports — Bangor Daily News — BDN Maine (Bangor Daily News)

“Trey Mancini and Jonathan Schoop hit back-to-back homers the first time they faced Boston knuckleballer Steven Wright earlier this season. They pulled the same trick when they saw Wright again Saturday.”

Aquino shows he's not intimidated; he's another starting option going forward - BaltimoreBaseball.com (BaltimoreBaseball.com)

“I think you saw some of the things that we liked about him (in the spring). He doesn’t lack for … I don’t want to say ‘confidence.’ (But) he’s one of those guys who says, ‘Here’s mine and see what you can do with it. I’m not going to pick around,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

Orioles notes: Zach Britton improving, but set to see hand specialist for final clearance - Baltimore Sun (baltimoresun.com)

“I can throw without some of the hand doctors,” Zach Britton said. “This is more of a strengthening thing. It’s not getting permission to play catch from the doctor. It’s just another person that maybe deals with forearms more often than our doctors do, just to see if there’s another way that we can strengthen it so we don’t have an issue again."

Myriad Orioles Thoughts: Bullpen dominance; Tillman starts; roster crunch - BaltimoreBaseball.com (BaltimoreBaseball.com)

“In his two outings for the Baysox, Chris Tillman now has a 5.68 ERA, but the Orioles are much more concerned that Tillman feels fine after each outing. This is basically spring training for the club’s top starter. Buck Showalter is still hoping that Tillman can be available May 2, the next time the Orioles need a fifth starter, but it’s more likely his return will be a little later in the month.”

Back, back, back: In nod to Orioles and data, Adam Jones positioning himself deeper - Baltimore Sun (baltimoresun.com)

"Data tells you a story, and if you want it to tell you that story, it'll tell you that story," Adam Jones said. "I can 100 percent combat their claims and all that stuff, but then I'd be throwing people under the bus and that's not my style. I just said, 'All right, whatever can make this team better, whatever I can do to help, I don't care.' I'll sacrifice anything in this game besides my decency and my spirit to win a game. That's one thing about me, I've always been a guy who will do anything just for that 'W' that night."

Orioles' Seth Smith: Remains sidelined Saturday - CBSSports.com (CBSSports.com)

Seth Smith (hamstring) was not in the lineup Saturday against the Red Sox. This marked Smith's fourth consecutive absence from the lineup as a result of a hamstring issue.

Edwin Jackson making progress in extended spring training - School of Roch (MASNsports)

“Edwin Jackson is positioning himself as a possibility for next-man-up status this summer. The 14-year veteran is throwing at extended spring training while getting in pitching shape and, according to manager Buck Showalter, had “a really good outing.”

Birthdays and History

The Birthdays pages at Baseball-Reference are still returning 403 errors, so no Orioles birthdays again today. Let’s go right into the past...

Today in Baltimore baseball history

1994 - Baltimore Orioles closer Lee Smith picks up his ninth save in just Baltimore's 16th game to reach the mark faster than anyone else in major league history.

Today in world history

1635 - The Boston Public Latin School was established. It was the first public school building in the United States.

1908 - U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt signed an act creating the U.S. Army Reserve.

1945 - The Soviet Army fought its way into Berlin.

1985 - The Coca-Cola Company announced that it was changing its 99-year-old secret formula. New Coke was not successful, which resulted in the resumption of selling the original version.

2005 - The first video was uploaded to YouTube.com.

