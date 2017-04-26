Wednesday Bird Droppings are looking forward to Dylan Bundy

Good day to you, Camden Chatters. Last night’s loss was the boring, dreary sort that most of us will forget in a few years. A cold, rainy night when the Orioles lost to a gaggle of relief pitchers won’t exactly make it to MASN Classics. If you missed it, please do check out Randy’s recap.

The Orioles go for the series win tonight with Dylan Bundy on the mound and while there are clouds in the forecast, there is no rain. I have a good feeling.

But that game is hours away, so first let’s read some links:

Manny Machado Got Evan Longoria Out With A Smart Little Heads-Up Play - Deadspin

Even when he's not making flashy diving plays, Manny is still pretty great.

Trumbo on struggling offense, Miley on his outing - MASN Sports

Steve Melewski has your game quotes from last night's loss.

How Sustainable is Baltimore's Start? - Baltimore Sports and Life

Well they're on pace for 110 wins (117 when this was written) so I'd say not very. Brandon Warne has a lot more numbers explaining why.

Is Brad Brach's Elevated Fastball Taking Him To New Heights? - Camden Depot

Brach gets some love from the Depot.

Lefty reliever Paul Fry called up from Norfolk; Righty reliever Stefan Crichton optioned - Baltimore Sun

Baseball Reference listed Paul Fry as 6’ tall, but I’m betting he still got called Small Fry as a kid. #TeamPaul

Redsox-Orioles has makings of next big rivalry - FanRag Sports

Jonathan Bernhardt makes the case for the two teams. Going into this year I would have said Blue Jays, but their slow start has kind of ruined it.

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! You have but one lone Orioles birthday buddy, guy by the name of Nate Smith. Who, you ask? Well, Nate Smith played in five games in his major league career, all of them with the 1962 Orioles. He went 2-for-9 at the plate and only two of his games were starts.