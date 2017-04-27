Norfolk Tides 4, Buffalo Bisons 0 (Game 1, F/7)

Chance Sisco upped his season average to .283 with his 2-3 night that included his sixth double of the season. First baseman David Washington had the only HR of Game 1, a two-run blast.

Starter Chris Lee finally put together a healthy outing in this one against Buffalo — he went six innings without allowing a run, surrendering just five hits and striking out four. Jimmy Yacabonis continued his scoreless innings streak with a perfect frame in the seventh.

Buffalo Bisons 2, Norfolk Tides 1 (Game 2, F/7)

Norfolk only managed four hits in this one, scattered throughout the seven innings in a frustrating offensive performance. Aside from Henry Urrutia’s solo home run, there wasn’t much to speak of. Pedro Alvarez did reach base twice, although he’s hitting just .185 on the year.

Zach Stewart got the call and pitched four innings of one-run ball. He was effective, tossing just 46 pitches while allowing three hits and two walks.

Bowie Baysox 13, Richmond Flying Squirrels 2

The Baysox had 21 hits in this game, which should tell you something about how the guys in the lineup performed. 2015 first-rounder D.J. Stewart picked up a pair of doubles; middle infielder Adrian Marin went 4-5 with two runs scored. Outfielder Jay Gonzalez went 3-6 with a triple and two RBI. Everyone in the lineup had at-least one hit, which adds up to a pretty decent baseball day.

Tanner Scott continued to struggle with control, walking four batters and tossing 64 pitches in just three innings. David Hess took control after Scott and tossed four scoreless innings with just one hit allowed.

Frederick Keys 5, Potomac Nationals 2 (Game 1, F/7)

Outfielder Austin Hays continues to stay red-hot, going 2-3 with a two-run HR in this one. Josh Hart went 2-2 with a pair of singles, while Randolph Gassaway doubled and Ryan Mouncastle walked and scored.

Brian Gonzalez went five innings and picked up the win for Frederick. He walked four and coughed up four hits, but kept the damage to just two earned runs. On an odd note, reliever Christian Turnipseed entered in the sixth and tallied just one out, walking three batters in the process.

Potomac Nationals 11, Frederick Keys 3 (Game 2, F/7)

Infielder and leadoff man Steven Wilkerson went 3-4 with a pair of doubles in front of Hays who went 1-4 in the second game of the twin-bill. Yermin Mercedes notched a double and scored, boosting his season average to a surprisingly low .219 mark following a standout 2016.

Franderlin Romero, a right-hander who has been bouncing around the minors for quite some time, struggled through three frames. He allowed seven hits and four walks, surrendering seven earned runs. Things weren’t much better for reliever Mike Burke, who allowed four runs in the sixth inning.

Delmarva Shorebirds 2, Lakewood BlueClaws 1 (Game 1, F/7)

The two teams combined for just five hits in this game, so the action was rather limited. Joey Rickard went 1-3 with a run scored — the only other hit was an RBI single from infielder Chris Clare.

Australian-born pitcher Alex Wells continues to impress in single-A ball. In this one, he threw six scoreless frames, allowing just two hits and striking out six. He’s allowed just two earned runs in 18 innings in 2017.

Lakewood BlueClaws 5, Delmarva Shorebirds 0 (Game 2, F/7)

The Shorebirds had just two hits in this game as well, so you’re out of luck if you were hoping to wake up to good news from the Delmarva offense throughout the 14-inning afternoon. Rickard did notch another single in this one though, so he seems ready for big-league action yet again.

Starter Lucas Humpal tossed three scoreless frames to kick off the game, but ended up allowing five runs, all earned, in his final two innings of work. Through five innings, he allowed 10 hits and struck out just two.