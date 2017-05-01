Syracuse (Nationals) 7, Norfolk Tides 6

The Tides lost a close one at Harbor Park on Sunday, falling to the Industry Chiefs of Syracuse. Norfolk starter Zach Stewart seems to still be adjusting to his new role in the rotation. The 30-year-old right-hander cruised through the first two innings before giving up a 5-spot in the third.

It would have made for a great two-inning stint if Stewart was still coming out of the bullpen, but as a starter he’s going to need to start pitching deeper into ballgames.

Norfolk catcher Francisco Pena went 3-4 on the day including his first home run on the season. Despite his great day, Orioles #1 prospect Chance Sisco replaced Pena to pinch-hit in the 9th with two outs and the bases loaded. Sisco channeled his inner Seth Smith with a walk and an RBI but Drew Dosch grounded out shortly after and the Tides’ comeback fell just short.

Syracuse powered their offense with two former Tides. Corban Joseph went 4-5 with a double and two runs scored while Brandon Snyder went 2-4 with a home run and 3 RBI.

Akron (Indians) 11, Bowie Baysox 2

Fans who left Prince George’s Stadium early on Sunday probably walked out thinking they saw a pretty good game. Those who stuck it out through Akron’s 8-run seventh inning, however, would probably disagree.

The Baysox got another strong start from John Means even though he took the loss. The 2014 11th-round pick tossed 5 innings of two-hit ball, allowing 1 earned run and striking out 6. Means has yet to allow more than 2 earned runs in any of his five starts this season.

Means was replaced by Zach Britton in the sixth inning. In his final rehab appearance, Britton tossed a scoreless inning with 1 hit and 1 strikeout on only 11 pitches. The Orioles’ closer will travel with the team to Boston today and may be activated on Tuesday.

Carolina (Brewers) 10, Frederick Keys 8

Franderlin Romero, acquired from the Reds for two international bonus pool slots last May, gave up two runs in the top of the 12th inning on Sunday as the Keys lost in extra innings to the Mudcats. Despite allowing 2 earned runs in 2 innings, Romero’s ERA actually dropped to 11.08 on the season as he took the loss.

2016 first-round pick Cody Sedlock had his worst start of the young season, giving up 7 ER in 4.2 IP. The Orioles #2 ranked prospect was able to navigate his way through the first 4 innings allowing only 2 runs before Carolina broke the game open in the top of the 5th with 5 additional runs.

Frederick shortstop Ryan Mountcastle did his best to keep the Keys in the game, going 4-5 with a home run and 4 RBI. The 2015 first-round pick now has his average up to .323 and his five home runs are tied for first in the Carolina League.

Delmarva Shorebirds 4, Charleston (Yankees) 3

The Shorebirds picked up the lone win among the Orioles’ minor league affiliates on Sunday with a come from behind win over the Riverdogs. The Orioles’ Class A affiliate scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 8th on six straight singles to take the lead and Jake Bray got a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the 9th to close it out.

Delmarva starter Travis Seabrooke put together a quality start, allowing just 1 ER in 6 innings pitched. The 6’5” Canadian is another one who has not allowed more than 2 ER in any of his five starts this season. Although he was drafted way back in 2013, the projectable lefty is still only 21 years old and is one to watch if his success continues in Delmarva.

19-year-old Jhon Peluffo, who has been piggy-backing Seabrooke, picked up the win even though he surrendered 2 ER over 2 IP. The young righty, who was signed out of Columbia as a 16-year-old by the same scout that also signed Jonathan Schoop and Eduardo Rodriguez, will definitely start to appear on some top prospects lists with a strong season in Delmarva.

Other teams have taken notice of Peluffo as well. The Padres were rumored to have asked for him as part of the Ubaldo/Upton deal that fell through last season.

Complete box scores for all of Sunday’s games can be found here.

Today’s Scheduled Games