It would have to be the Yankees that break the Orioles series win streak, wouldn't it? I don't know if the Yankees can keep the sort of offensive production they showed off this weekend going all season, but what we saw was...something. With the Yankees series in the rearview mirror, the O's head to Boston looking to get back on track and give the bullpen a rest.

Orioles' Zach Britton: On track to return Tuesday - CBSSports.com

A healthy Zach Britton would be super

Orioles observations: Call-up Verrett caps eventful 24 hours with escape act, victory - Baltimore Sun A couple seasons after showing up on the front office's radar, Logan Verrett is getting his chance with the O's.

Leftovers for breakfast - School of Roch

A little notebook regurgitation from the self-styled Professor of Posts.

Fanrag: Best and worst offseason moves with a month of hindsight A little morning YoGa?

Concord Monitor: A Red Sox-Orioles rivalry is good for everyone: "It benefits this youthful Red Sox team to have a high-caliber rival like Baltimore"

Following a rash of inclement weather, the Orioles were one of three teams to play and sweep a doubleheader on this day in 2014.

It's the birthday of Allan Ramirez.