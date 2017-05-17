Orioles prospects 5/17: Bowie, Frederick and Delmarva win

Norfolk Tides 0, Gwinnett Braves (Braves) 5

Mike Wright (2-4) took the loss as the Tides, with only three hits, fell to the Braves. Wright pitched seven innings and gave up two runs. Former O’s Michael Bourn had one hit and Johnny Giavotella had two in the loss.

Pedro Alvarez was 0-2 and is hitting only .178 with 146 at bats in the minors this season. Chance Sisco was 0-4 and is hitting .230, Mike Yastrzemski was 0-4 and is batting .304.

Norfolk is 15-23 on the season and 4,078 saw the game at Harbor Park. This was the fourth-time Norfolk was shutout in 2017. They were the only O’s affiliate to lose Tuesday night.

Bowie Baysox 6, Harrisburg Senators (Nationals) 4

John Means (2-3) got the win, pitching five innings, as the Baysox beat the Senators. RHP Lucas Long – a 24th round pick in 2014 – picked up his first save, and in 32 innings pitched during 2017, his ERA is 1.69.

2B Garabez Rosa – 27 years old and hailing from the Dominican Republic – was 3-5, with two RBI, and is hitting .356.

2,957 saw the game in Harrisburg as Bowie improved to 20-18.

Frederick Keys 9, Salem Red Sox (Red Sox) 4

Frederick routed Salem on the strength of a six run first inning, 9-4. Ryan Mountcastle – only 20 years old and an O’s 1st round pick in 2015 – was 2-5 with a home run, his eighth of the year. He is batting .344 on the season.

Keegan Akin – a 22-year-old O’s 2nd round pick in 2016 – went six innings, only yielding one run. On the season, he is 3-3 with a 4.71 ERA.

1,815 saw the game at Haley Toyota Field. Frederick, like Bowie, is 20-18.

Delmarva Shorebirds 6, Greenville Drive (Red Sox) 5

The Shorebirds scored two in the ninth on a two-run double with two outs off the bat of Jake Ring – a 31st round pick in 2016 – to beat the Drive. RHP Lucas Humpal went five innings, giving up four runs and eight hits, but had 10 strikeouts and got a no decision.

Delmarva is 16-21 and played Tuesday in front of a robust 3,992.

Today’s Scheduled Games

· Norfolk: vs. Gwinnett, 12:05am. Starter: Jordan Kipper

· Bowie: at Harrisburg, 6:30pm. Starter: David Hess

· Frederick: at Salem, 7:05pm. Starter: Cody Sedlock