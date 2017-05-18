We know computers hate the Orioles, and national broadcasters hate the Orioles, but do the folks who make power polls/rankings hate the Orioles? After a week during which the Orioles looked flat-out bad at times, there was surprisingly little movement in their national rankings.

MLB.com (5th; LW: 4th)

MLB.com drops the O’s a slot, and given how they looked against the Royals last weekend, that’s probably being kind.

USA Today Power Rankings (4th; LW: 4th)

The Nation’s Newspaper leaves the O’s right at #4. “How much do they miss Zach Britton? Relievers lost all four games of current (as of Monday) streak.”

Bleacher Report Power Rankings (5th; LW: 4th)

Slideshow Central reminds us we’re a quarter of the way through the season already. How did that happen? Anyway, they have the Orioles at 5th, dropping them just one slot.

CBS Sports (6th; LW: 3rd)

Matt Synder isn’t particularly happy with the Orioles right now, and drops them three spots. “(In my stern father voice) That sweep in Kansas City was unacceptable. Go to your room for a timeout, Orioles. (Now I just realized I can't really drop them any further, so I have to go back upstairs with my tail between my legs and let them out early).”

reddit’s Power Poll (6th; LW: 8th)

The community editors over at reddit, typically rather bearish on the Orioles, decided to move the Orioles UP two slots after looking like they looked against the Royals. “What's the best way to follow up a six game winning streak? How about a four game losing streak, including a three game sweep by the Royals? Still, if you would have told me before the season that after 36 games, Manny Machado would be hitting .221, Kevin Gausman would have a 7.19 ERA, Zach Britton would be on the DL multiple times, and Brad Brach would struggle in his absence, I'd have confidently put them at the bottom of the AL East. Man, baseball is weird.”

OddsShark.com (19th; LW: 15th)

Ranks are based on rolling past 20 games overall. They will typically be the lowest rankings the O’s receive, and that’s certainly true again this week. Whoa, they really don’t like the Orioles this week.

ESPN.com Power rankings (5th; LW: 5th)

The World-Wide Leader leaves the O’s at #5. “Dylan Bundy has a 2.26 ERA, which puts him among the AL's top 10 and best on the Orioles. The No. 4 overall pick of the 2011 draft appears to have finally figured it out, posting a better ERA this season than either of the players taken before him that year who are currently in the majors; Gerrit Cole (No. 1, Pirates) has a 3.06 ERA and Trevor Bauer (No. 3, Diamondbacks) has a 6.92 ERA for the Indians.”

Rotoworld (4th; LW: 4th)

Jesse Pantuosco follows the crowd and leaves the O’s at 4th. “Chris Davis hasn’t come close to living up to his absurd $161 million contract and probably never will. But at least he’s showing signs of life, hitting .346 with three homers, five RBI and eight walks over his last eight contests. Chris Tillman holds an elite 2.89 ERA since returning from the disabled list but has yet to pitch more than five innings. Wade Miley is still standing pat with a 2.45 ERA but with 23 walks in only 36 2/3 innings of work, the bottom could fall out at any time.”

Fox Sports (4th; LW: 4th)

The folks at Fox decide to do a short report card on each team, and while leaving the Orioles at #4, they also assign a grade of A+. “How are they doing it? As a team, the Orioles have a negative offensive WAR and middle-of-the-road pitching. Perhaps the team levels out, but you can’t argue with the record.”

Power Rankings Guru (N/A; LW: 4th)

PRG is an aggregate of several national power rankings/polls, and for some reason, they didn’t update this week.

SI.com: The 30 (N/A; Last Week: 6th)

Jonah Keri is apparently only doing his rankings once every two weeks. Well, that’s annoying.

