Orioles-Blue Jays series preview: Back for some home cooking

The Orioles are entering back into division play this weekend facing off against the Blue Jays for a three game set. The Orioles are 5-1 against the Blue Jays in 2017.

The team is returning home with their wings clipped, now possessing a 23-16 record. They went on a seven game road trip and went 1-6 with six one run losses. Their record in one run games went from 8-1 to a much more pedestrian 8-7. The road trip leaves the O’s 4-6 in their last 10 games. To start the young season the Orioles are a 13-3 at home and 10-13 on the road.

The Blue Jays (18-24) have been turning it around a bit after their horrid start although they will be without Kevin Pillar for the first couple of games because he was being a big dumb idiot on the field.

The Blue Jays are starting three right-handed pitchers so maybe Buck Showalter will decide to dust off Hyun Soo Kim this series.

Game 1: Friday 7:05pm Aaron Sanchez (0-1, 2.95 ERA) vs. Chris Tillman (1-0, 2.89 ERA)

Two starts into his 2017 season Chris Tillman will start off the series against Aaron Sanchez. Sanchez himself has only four starts in 2017. In his last start against the Mariners he threw five innings giving up only one unearned run striking out four and walking two. He faced the Orioles back on April 14th and gave up five runs, all earned (the full Tommy Hunter, which you should never go) taking the loss.

In his career Sanchez has a 4.31 ERA in six starts and 14 total appearances against the Orioles.

Tillman has yet to face the Blue Jays in 2017. In his last start against the Royals he went 4.1 innings giving up three earned runs walking two and striking out four. Tillman’s velocity has been lower in 2017, it will be interesting to see if he regains that as he gets more innings under him.

In his career Tillman has a 5.44 ERA in 24 starts so hopefully that number goes down.

Game 2: Saturday 7:35 PM Mike Bolsinger (0-2, 6.10 ERA) vs. Kevin Gausman (2-3, 7.19 ERA)

In the second game of the three game set the struggling Kevin Gausman faces off against the struggling Mike Bolsinger. Bolsinger is filling in for the Blue Jays for some other injured starters.

Gausman has already faced the Blue Jays twice in 2017, in his last time out he went 6.0 innings striking out three, walking two, and giving up only one run. One of his best starts in 2017. In his last start in Kansas City Gausman went 3.1 innings giving up five runs. Gausman’s struggles has been a real drag on the Orioles to start 2017.

Gausman has faced the Blue Jays 14 times including nine starts and has a career 3.99 ERA.

Bolsinger has not faced the Orioles in 2017 and really struggled his last time out against the Braves. He gave up six runs, five earned, in only 4.2 innings of work. The Orioles have never seen Bolsinger. You know what this means.

Game 3: Sunday 1:35 PM Marco Estrada (2-2, 3.60 ERA) vs. Wade Miley (1-1, 3.02 ERA)

The last game of this three game set is Wade Miley against Marco Estrada. Estrada has been pitching well once again and I still do not get it. Estrada has gone at least five innings in each of his nine starts and has gone at least six innings in eight of the nine.

Estrada has faced off against the Orioles in two games already in 2017. The last time out Estrada got the only win for the Jays in a four game set at the Rogers Centre. He pitched seven innings giving up only four hits and no runs on three walks and eight strike outs. In his last start against the Braves he went six innings with much less success giving up five runs all earned.

Estrada in his career has dominated the Orioles in 12 appearances (10 starts) pitching to a 2.84 ERA in 63.1 innings.

Miley has struggled to go deep into games in 2017 and has not pitched more than five innings in his last four starts. He has faced the Blue Jays once in 2017, a game witnessed by this blogger. He pitched six innings giving up three runs, all earned, while striking out eight and walking none. In Miley’s career he has a 5.40 ERA against the Blue Jays in seven starts.

The Orioles need to turn this ship around and start winning games again. The struggling Blue Jays present an excellent opportunity to right the ship at home.