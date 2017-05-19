A 1-6 road trip is not something that brings comfort to the Orioles faithful. Even with all of the success of the last few years, the failure of the preceding years has left a mark and I know I'm not alone in fearing the next collapse lurks around the corner. After my bold pronouncements about the Royals at the beginning of the week, I'm going to keep my trap shut about the Blue Jays, but Cito still sucks.

The Orioles will follow the Toronto series with three consecutive series against first place teams.

Orioles trying to heal from brutal road trip - School of Roch

Roch provides updates on the dings and knocks ailing our lads in orange in black.

Manny Machado displayed his emergency catcher skills on his day off | MLB.com

...and Manny was sitting with a finger injury? I have questions.

Orioles' Mark Trumbo shocked by Chris Cornell's death, attended Soundgarden show Wednesday

"Trumbo is friendly with a few of Soundgarden’s band members. He watched the latter portion of the concert from the side of the stage with his teammates on Wednesday night."

Baltimore Orioles: Team Rushing Closer Zach Britton Back Again?

Panic!

FiveThirtyEight: The Orioles always win more then they should... The Buck Effect in numbers? We're through the looking glass, people.

On this day in 2006, Melvin Mora signed a three year deal for $25 million. Not a bad bit of business at the time.

The Benitez-Martinez brawl turns 19 today! Our little brawl is all grown up! Disco Dan Ford turns 65 today. The early 80s Bird fortuitously had his best season in 1983. fringe-y O's Ken Gerhart and Fritzie Connally celebrate birthdays today, too.