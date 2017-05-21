Norfolk Tides 8, Charlotte (White Sox) 7

The Tides had a little of that late comeback magic working like the big league Orioles did last night, scoring a run in the eighth and two in the bottom of the ninth to walk off the Knights. Pedro Alvarez had three hits for Norfolk and drove in four of its runs. The guy that the Orioles beat writers suspect could be called up soon, Michael Bourn, went 2-5 and is now batting .216.

The recently-demoted Donnie Hart pitched 1.2 scoreless innings of relief in the game, scattering three hits. Jimmy Yacabonis, whose early success has led to some wonder if he too could be in line for a big league shot, was asked to pitch 2.2 innings and ended up giving up a run on zero hits and three walks. Yacabonis still has a 1.23 ERA on the season.

Bowie Baysox 4, Binghamton (Mets) 3

Bowie took the lead in the sixth inning, added to it in the seventh, and survived a Binghamton comeback in the ninth inning to win the game. Enigmatic outfielder DJ Stewart was 1-3 with a double and was also hit by a pitch in the game.

That does it for the prospects, though shoutout to catcher Austin Wynns who drew two walks and has a .433 OBP in 33 games. Also, Stacey’s favorite pitcher, Lucas Long, tossed the final four innings of the game and earned his fifth win of the year. Long held the Mets to two runs by scattering six hits and a walk. He also struck out eight.

Frederick Keys 10, Wilmington (Royals) 1

A big win for the Keys here, and the names you’d like to see lighting up the box score for Frederick were doing so. Shortstop Ryan Mountcastle was 2-3, drew a walk, drove in a run, and stole a base, his third of the year. He also committed his sixth error of the year.

Outfielder Josh Hart stayed hot as well, with a 2-4 night that included Hart’s first homer of the year. He is now batting .340/.417/.547, which at least maybe makes him a little interesting again.

Greensboro (Marlins) 7, Delmarva Shorebirds 2

Not much to say about this one except that Grasshoppers pitchers were good and Shorebirds pitchers weren’t. Preston Palmeiro, son of Rafael, hit his third homer of the year for the Shorebirds as part of a 2-3 night, raising his batting average to .218.

Complete box scores from Saturday’s contests can be found here.

Sunday’s Scheduled Games