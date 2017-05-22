Charlotte (White Sox) 5, Norfolk Tides 3

The Tides took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the 7th inning against the Charlotte Knights but were unable to hold on for the fans at Harbor Park on Sunday. MLB veteran Edwin Jackson gave up a run in the top of the 9th inning to tie the game and the teams traded scoreless frames until the Knights broke through for two runs against Vidal Nuno in the 12th.

As for Jackson, he went 2.1 IP and the earned run was only his third for Norfolk through 11.1 IP. His walk totals may be a slight cause for concern, but he still appears on track to join the Orioles shortly. With an opt-out coming next Thursday, the O’s will have to make a decision on him soon.

Mike Wright took the rubber for the Tides and had one of his better starts of the year. The tall righty went 6 strong innings, giving up 2 earned runs on only 3 hits. His one mistake came against former Orioles prospect Nicky Delmonico who took him deep in the sixth inning for both of Wright’s earned runs.

Delmonico later knocked in the game winning runs with another two-run homer in the 12th inning. Not a bad day for the young third baseman going up against his former team.

Binghamton (Mets) 6, Bowie Baysox 2

The Rumble Ponies bucked the Baysox at Prince George’s Stadium, outhitting the Orioles’ AA affiliate 12-5. It was tied going into the 6th inning but the Baysox were unable to get anything going off of the Binghamton bullpen that combined to throw 4 scoreless innings.

John Means got the start for the good guys and almost made it out with a quality start. The former 11th-round pick out of West Virginia got knocked around for 2 runs in the 6th inning before recording an out, but was able to complete the inning for a final line of 6 IP, 8 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, and 3 K.

Former 1st-round pick DJ Stewart was just about the only Baysox batter to have success at the plate on Sunday. He went 2-for-4 and raised his average back up to .248 following a short slump earlier this month.

Wilmington (Royals) 6, Frederick Keys 1

The Blue Rocks jumped on Keys starter Ofelky Peralta early and cruised to an easy victory. The Orioles top-20 prospect had trouble finding the strike zone in the first two innings, and his day was cut short after finding a bit of a groove in the third.

It was nothing new for Peralta who unfortunately is all too familiar with issuing free passes. Despite issuing multiple walks in every start this season, there is a bright side to his live arm. Peralta has been striking out batters with an impressive SO/9 ratio over 10. At just 20 years old, there is still plenty of time for him to figure it out.

There was nothing much to write home about offensively for the Keys who only had 4 hits on the day. Even the red hot Ryan Mountcastle took an 0-for-4. Designated hitter, and former Clemson Tiger, Steve Wilkerson had the lone RBI on the day with a single.

Greensboro (Miami) 4, Delmarva Shorebirds 3

The Shorebirds lost a heartbreaker against the Grasshoppers because I guess no one in the Orioles organization was meant to be a winner on Sunday. The Orioles’ Class A affiliate tacked on what they thought was an insurance run in the top of the 9th inning to go up 3-0 before Greensboro scored four runs in the bottom half of the inning to walk it off.

Aussie Alex Wells pitched 6 scoreless innings for the Shorebirds, striking out 7. It was a strong bounce-back start for the lefty who was hit hard last Monday in what has been his only poor showing so far this season.

Relief pitcher Francisco Jimenez pitched 2 scoreless innings to extend his scoreless innings streak to over twenty including 3.2 innings last week for Frederick. The 22-year-old may be looking at a more permanent promotion to high-A in the near future.

Complete box scores for all of Sunday’s games can be found here.

