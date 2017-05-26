Having been swept for the second time in as many weeks, the O's are in Houston to kickoff their long weekend. The Astros presently hold the best record in MLB. Did you know that? That's a thing I just learned. The Yankees visit Baltimore for Memorial Day.

After a 15-7 April, the Orioles are 10-12 in May as we approach the end of the month. I'd ask the real Orioles to stand up, but there's that whole thing about being careful of what one wishes for.

Orioles release Henry Urrutia - School of Roch

Goodnight, sweet prince!

Orioles seemingly find a gem in reinvented right-hander Alec Asher - Carroll County Times Not entirely sure I'm all in on Alec Asher just yet, but it's hard to argue with the results relative to investment.

MLB Rookie Profile: Jayson Aquino, LHP, Baltimore Orioles - Minor League Ball

John Sickels provides his perspective on the O's very own own soft tossing lefty.

4 Orioles players exceeding expectations | MLB.com

Buck and Duq: finding players that exceed expectations since 2012.

A couple of related, but different perspectives on Chris Davis closeout today's spin around

Looking deeper into Davis' strikeouts looking - BaltimoreBaseball.com

Camden Depot: Chris Davis Needs To Swing Smarter

It's the birthday of Joe Altobelli. The Rochester Red Wings Hall of Famer managed that club to two International League titles, but Altobelli is best known as the manager of the 1983 World Champion Baltimore Orioles. Gabriel Ynoa celebrates a birthday today, as well.