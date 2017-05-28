Sunday Bird Droppings - Will O’s ever win again?

The Orioles dropped yet another game yesterday, and that’s 12 losses in their last 15 games. I don’t think that’s how the 1983 Orioles went about winning a world championship...

Orioles drop sixth straight in loss to Astros | CSN Mid-Atlantic

Dallas Keuchel had a solid performance in his return from the disabled list, and George Springer hit a two-run homer to help the Houston Astros to a 5-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night.

Adam Jones of Baltimore Orioles misses Saturday's game against Houston Astros, expected to sit Sunday

"We needed to back off of him," manager Buck Showalter said. "Hopefully it's only a day or two. We'll see. If it's not better in a couple of days, we'll see if we need to take another step."

Well said: Orioles are 'swinging at a lot of pitches we probably can’t do much with' - Baltimore Sun

“It’s kind of hard to pinpoint,” outfielder Mark Trumbo said. “I think everybody’s probably got something different going on, but I think we’re swinging at a lot of pitches we probably can’t do much with. We need to do a better job capitalizing on the good pitches and laying off some of the ones that are in the dirt and so forth.”

Orioles' Ubaldo Jimenez: 'I have no doubt that I’ll be able to work my way back' - Baltimore Sun

“It was pretty much [explained] the same as the times before. They just explained that they had to find a way to have someone who could do obviously better. That’s how it went down."

The O's don camo for Memorial Day weekend games | WBFF

"In honor of Memorial Day, Orioles players & coaches are wearing ripstop woodland camouflage-designed jerseys, caps, & socks this weekend," the team announced on social media.

Orioles recall Hart, Jones out of starting lineup - School of Roch

Donnie Hart has been recalled from Triple-A Norfolk and Jayson Aquino has been optioned to the Tides.

Cleveland Indians unveil statue of Frank Robinson | WTOP

The Indians unveiled a statue of Frank Robinson prior to their game against Kansas City. Robinson became the first African-American manager in the major leagues with the team.

Birthdays and History

Happy Birthday to former Oriole Daniel Cabrera. He shares today with famous people like Olympic athlete, baseball and basketball player Jim Thorpe 1888; Jame Bond creator Ian Fleming 1908; NBA Hall of Famer ‘The Logo’ Jerry West 1938; former NYC mayor Rudolph Giuliani 1944; musician John Fogerty 1945; singer Kylie Minogue 1968; and TV host Elisabeth Hasselbeck 1977.

On this day in Baltimore baseball history... nothing of note happened.

On this date in world history...

585 BC - A solar eclipse occurred that had been predicted by Thales Miletus.

1863 - The first black regiment left Boston to fight in the U.S. Civil War.

1892 - The Sierra club was organized in San Francisco, CA.

1957 - National League club owners voted to allow the Brooklyn Dodgers to move to Los Angeles and that the New York Giants could move to San Francisco.

1961 - Amnesty International, a human rights organization, was founded.

2015 - The Observatory at One World Trade Center officially opened.

Consider this your discussion space for the NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship: Maryland vs Boston College.