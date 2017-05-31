Norfolk Tides 1, Pawtucket Paw Sox (Red Sox) 3

Jayson Aquino pitched six innings and gave up three runs as the Tides fell to Pawtucket on Tuesday night. Vidal Nuno went two scoreless innings for Norfolk and Jimmy Yacabonis pitched one scoreless as well.

Offensively, Chance Sisco, Robert Andino and Pedro Alvarez each were 0-4. 3,131 fans saw Norfolk fall to 21-30 on the season.

Bowie Baysox 2, Erie SeaWolves (Tigers) 0

Behind Brandon Barker’s eight innings of three hit baseball, the Baysox shutout Erie 2-0. 1B Aderlin Rodriguez homered for Bowie and 3B Steve Wilkerson – born in Roswell, Georgia, and a Clemson Tiger for college -- had the other RBI.

This was Bowie’s second shutout of 2017 and they are 28-24 on the season.

Delmarva Shorebirds 1, Hagerstown Suns (Nationals) 3

RHP Matthias Dietz – the O’s 2nd round pick in 2016 from Orland Park, Illinois – pitched 6.2 innings, gave up no runs and struck out seven, walking five. Matt Trowbridge gave up three runs in one inning pitched and took the loss for Delmarva.

Jake Ring, Cole Billingsley and Gerrion Grim, picked in the 31st, 19th and 14th rounds respectively, had the only hits for the Shorebirds.

A mere 345 was the paid attendance at the South Atlantic League game as Delmarva fell to 20-30 overall.

Today’s Scheduled Games

· Norfolk: vs. Pawtucket, 6:35pm. Starter: Gabriel Ynoa

· Bowie: vs. Erie, 6:35pm. Starter: John Means

· Frederick: at Salem, 7:05pm. Starter: Cody Sedlock

· Delmarva: at Hagerstown, 7:05ET. Starter: Jhon Peluffo