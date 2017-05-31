Wednesday Bird Droppings: Where our moods are as cloudy as the weather

Welcome to hump day, friends. Last night’s game was hard to watch, if you even watched it. After the score went to 5-0 I kept an eye on the game via Gameday and switched over to the many TV shows I have saved on the old DVR. If you’re like me and couldn’t bear to watch, check out Randy DeCleene’s recap for the grisly details.

It’s a rough stretch of time for us Orioles fans, but we’ve been through rougher. Let’s hope that our guys can right the ship before we’re back in dark days territory.

If you can bear to read a bunch of stories about how the Orioles aren’t doing well, then I have the links for you!

Chris Tillman says he is physically fine after start against Yankees - MASN Sports

So...that's good?

Chris Tillman's abbreviated start makes you wonder if his arm strength remains an issue - BaltimoreBaseball.com

Dan Connolly runs down the depressing facts regarding Chris Tillman since his return from the DL.

Asher to start Friday; Jimenez to continue out of the bullpen - Baltimore Sun

Despite their respective performances on Sunday, Alec Asher will again get the call to start on Friday.

Orioles finally exposed as flawed team. - ESPN

I think that anyone who watched them knew they were a flawed team well before their current run of losing, but I get what he's saying.

Earl Weaver had it right when it comes to baseball brawls - The Washington Post

Inspired by the brawl between the Nationals and Giants, Thomas Boswell remembers Earl Weaver's thoughts on retaliation and the brawl that almost ended Cal Ripken's streak.

Dunkin' Donuts, Orioles ink new sponsorship deal - Baltimore Business Journal

Finally some good news about the Orioles, if you like Dunkin Donuts that is. You can get a 99 cent cup of coffee on all Orioles home games, and there are two new Orioles-themed donuts.

Kevin Spacey Purchases $5.65M Baltimore Home | Celebrity Net Worth

This isn't really Orioles news, but earlier this year it was revealed that Manny Machado had to move out of his house on the harbor because it was being sold to a secret celebrity! Turns out that celebrity is Kevin Spacey.

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! You have two delightful Orioles birthday buddies. Joe Orsulak, who played a mean right field for the 1988-92 Orioles, turns 55 today. And Tippy Martinez, who spent 11 seasons with Orioles in the 1970s and ‘80s, turns 67.