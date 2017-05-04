Orioles Power Rankings roundup - Beware of falling Birds

We know computers hate the Orioles, and national broadcasters hate the Orioles, but do the folks who make power polls/rankings hate the Orioles? All the tracked rankers slid the O’s down their polls, but then again, they kinda deserved it.

MLB.com (6th; LW: 4th)

MLB.com slides the O’s down to 6th with no comment or justification concerning the drop.

USA Today Power Rankings (6th; LW: 4th)

The Nation’s Newspaper drops the O’s to 6th, and asked a question everyone already knew the answer to: “Will the bad blood with Boston boil into the four-game series at Fenway Park?”

Bleacher Report Power Rankings (7th; LW: 4th)

Slideshow Central is even more aggressive in its downgrade of the orioles. “The Orioles are contenders, but they're probably not as good as their early record indicates, and the continued inconsistency of the starting rotation is a clear concern.”

CBS Sports (4th; LW: 1st)

Matt Synder finally conforms to the norm and ranks the O’s 4th. “Three losses in their last five games -- including a series loss to the Yankees -- earns a demotion, but not a steep one.”

reddit’s Power Poll (8th; LW: 7th)

The community editors over at reddit move the Orioles down one slot, and continue their pattern of being one of the more pessimistic rankers of the O’s “Now about a month into the season, some of the team's flaws are starting to be discovered, although they were pretty expected coming into the year.

The offense is very much boom or bust, the starting pitching is suspect, and the talent in the bullpen drops off steeply. Which lead to some very frustrating games this week (YOU WERE UP BY MORE THAN A TOUCHDOWN WITH THREE INNINGS LEFT!). That being said, I certainly like being tied for first in the East through April.”

OddsShark.com (19th; LW: 15th)

Ranks are based on rolling past 20 games overall. They will typically be the lowest rankings the O’s receive, and that’s certainly true again this week.

ESPN.com Power rankings (6th; LW: 3rd)

The World-Wide Leader joins the crowd and lowers the Orioles, sliding them to 6th this week. “After not allowing double-digit runs in any of their first 20 games of the season, the O's allowed double-digit totals both Friday and Saturday against the Yankees. A big reason for the high run total Saturday was Ubaldo Jimenez, who allowed 7 runs (6 earned). His 7.43 ERA ranks 105th of 107 qualified pitchers. Right behind him? Teammate Kevin Gausman and his 7.50 ERA.”

Rotoworld (th; LW: 4th)

Jesse Pantuosco lowers the Orioels one slot to 5th. “After debuting with the Orioles in 2012, it took Dylan Bundy four years to get back to the big leagues. It was worth the wait. The former No. 4 overall pick has dominated this year, pitching to a team-leading 1.82 ERA over six starts.

Even the perpetually frustrating Wade Miley has held court this year, limiting opponents to a .187 average in 31 innings of surprisingly stellar work. With Chris Tillman (shoulder) and Zach Britton (forearm) due back this week, the first-place Orioles are about to get even tougher.”

Fox Sports (4th; LW: 3rd)

The folks at Fox slide the O’s down just one slot. “One Not-So-Nice Thing: The slugger trio of Mark Trumbo, Chris Davis and Trey Mancini have only seven hits in their last 57 combined at-bats — a .122 average — with one homer (Trumbo’s) and 21 strikeouts to only six walks.”

Power Rankings Guru (4th; LW: 6th)

PRG is an aggregate of several national power rankings/polls, and unsurprisingly, they have the Orioles at #6.

Any egregious slights or wild overestimation of this team? Any polls you’d like to see included? Add your thought down below and hit me up on Twitter @Bill_Duck21804 where you will find way, way too much discussion of politics and MMA for any baseball fan’s liking.