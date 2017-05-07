Orioles prospects 5/6: A night of shutouts

Durham (Rays) 1, Norfolk Tides 0

Tough to win a game when your team only gets six hits and goes 0-6 with runners in scoring position. That was the Tides on Saturday night. Catcher Chance Sisco had a 1-4 night and threw out one of the two attempted base-stealers against him. If he keeps that up, he’ll have acceptable numbers throwing out runners before long.

It’s fair to say that the Tides pitching staff has undergone some upheaval with all of the Norfolk-Baltimore shuttle stuff going on. Patching together a game where a combination of Steve Johnson, Paul Fry, Vidal Nuno, and Jimmy Yacabonis only gave up one run is pretty good. But they still lost. Yacabonis has yet to allow an earned run in 14.1 innings on the season.

Bowie Baysox 5, Richmond (Giants) 0

The Baysox rode 13 hits to victory, although of course we should also give some credit to your favorite prospect who shares a name with a gas station and mine, David Hess, who pitched six innings and gave up just four hits and a walk while striking out five batters. Hess had a tough time at Double-A last season, but so far this year, in six games, he has a 3.27 ERA.

All but one Baysox hitter collected at least one hit in the game, but it was Tucker Nathans who had a 4-5 night out of the leadoff spot. The 28-year-old Nathans has come up a bit this week in the minor league recaps. He’s now batting .286/.302/.500 on the season.

Frederick Keys 1, Carolina (Brewers) 0

Not a whole lot of excitement in this one as the two teams combined for just ten hits - five apiece. A home run by Keys first baseman Steve Laurino proved to be the only run in the contest. Shortstop Ryan Mountcastle collected a double for one of the Frederick hits, giving him a 1-4 night.

Delmarva Shorebirds 4, Charleston (Yankees) 3

The Shorebirds scored all four of their runs in the top of the ninth inning, so that’s quite a dramatic way to come back, isn’t it? One of last year’s high draft picks, Matthias Dietz, started the game for Delmarva, giving up three runs in six innings of work. Dietz gave up eight hits and didn’t walk a batter. No walks is always good.

Complete box scores from Saturday’s games can be found here.

