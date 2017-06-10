Orioles prospects 6/9: Sisco and Mountcastle star again

Durham (Rays) 5, Norfolk Tides 2

The other day, Orioles manager Buck Showalter was lamenting the number of pitchers in the minors with 5 and 6 ERAs who might otherwise get called up but kind of aren’t doing that great. In that vein, in this game, Jayson Aquino, who’s on the 40-man roster, gave up the full Tommy Hunter (five runs, all earned) in 5.1 innings, allowing six hits and two walks while striking out eight.

Tides batters collected only six hits all game. Catcher Chance Sisco was 2-3 in the game and also drew a walk. One runner stole a base against him in the game, but hey, at least it was only one.

Trenton (Yankees) 2, Bowie Baysox 1 (10 innings)

Although Baysox pitchers kept the Thunder to just five hits in the game, the previously-DFA’d Jason Garcia gave up two of those five hits in the tenth inning to allow Trenton to walk off the Baysox. Garcia’s ERA is now 6.91. The Orioles wasting time with him as the Rule 5 pick in 2015 was really kind of absurd.

Bowie hitters were held to just seven hits over the ten innings, with their lone run scoring when Cedric Mullins hit his sixth home run of the season.

Credit to Stacey’s favorite Orioles prospect, Lucas Long, for seven strong innings, holding the Thunder to just a run on three hits and one walk. Long struck out five and now has a 1.69 ERA on the season. I wonder when he might get a shot at Norfolk. Garrett Cleavinger relieved Long and held the Thunder to one walk in two innings.

Lynchburg (Indians) 4, Frederick Keys 3

Here we are with another loss. The good news is that Ryan Mountcastle was 2-3 with a double and also drew a walk. That leaves the 20-year-old Mountcastle with a .322/.352/.569 batting line over 59 games for the Keys.

Delmarva Shorebirds 10, Kannapolis (White Sox) 8

The Shorebirds came out on top of a wild, back-and-forth game after giving up three runs in the top of the eighth inning and scoring four runs in the bottom half of the same inning before closing it out. Gerrion Grim drove in six of the ten Delmarva runs, including an eighth inning grand slam to put them on top for good.

For complete box scores of Friday’s games, including the adventures of the Dominican Summer League Orioles, check out here.

Saturday’s Scheduled Games