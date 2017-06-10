Saturday Bird Droppings: So, can anyone here throw a baseball?

Welcome to the weekend! Hopefully, the Orioles have a better Saturday than Friday as the bullpen last night looked more like it did a decade ago than the past five years. And to paraphrase Rick Pitino, Gregg Olson ain’t walking through that door. On to the links...

Baltimore’s depleted bullpen implodes as Orioles suffer 18th loss in 27 games - The Washington Post

The Baltimore bullpen allowed five runs, including three unearned runs in the seventh off newcomer Edwin Jackson, who allowed the second of Aaron Hicks’s two homers on the night.

Baltimore Orioles put Darren's O'Day on DL; Manny Machado out again

Darren O'Day has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder strain, a significant blow to the Baltimore Orioles' bullpen heading into a three-game series against the AL East-rival New York Yankees. And a decision looms on Manny Machado and his injured left hand/wrist.

Wondering about Machado's status, Davis at third base and more - School of Roch

Manager Buck Showalter needs a utility infielder on the active roster who isn’t forced into a starting role. Paul Janish and Luis Sardinas would be two solid candidates.

Orioles' Ryan Flaherty: Gets nod to start throwing - CBSSports.com

Ryan Flaherty (shoulder) was cleared to begin throwing Friday.

O's add Tim Raines Jr. as Aberdeen's hitting coach, plus other notes - Steve Melewski

The Orioles have hired Tim Raines Jr. to be the hitting coach at short-season, Single-A Aberdeen. Raines Jr. is the son of new Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Tim Raines Sr.

Mike Rizzo to Orioles on rainout gripes: ‘Quit whining’ - The Washington Post

But the Orioles – though they wouldn’t say it publicly – clearly believed the Nationals were trying to tinker with the matchup. Due to face Dylan Bundy on May 11 was right-hander A.J. Cole, a 25-year-old who has had middling success as a spot starter for the Nats over the past three seasons.

Birthdays and History

Happy Birthday to former Orioles Julio Manon, Ken Singleton, Hank Foiles, and Ken Lehman. They share this birthday with famous people including Oscar-winning actress Hattie McDaniel 1889; blues singer Howlin' Wolf 1910; actres Judy Garland 1922; O.J. Simpson attorney F. Lee Bailey 1933; TV pundit and author Jeff Greenfield 1943; bassist (The Pixies, The Breeders) Kim Deal 1961 and her twin sister and The Breeders bandmate Kelley Deal 1961; country singer Faith Evans 1973; actor DJ Qualls 1978; and model Kate Upton 1992.

On this day in Baltimore baseball history...

1892 - Though Baltimore fails to score after the 6th inning‚ the Orioles explode for 25 hits and swamp St. Louis, 25 - 4. Wilbert Robinson‚ Orioles catcher‚ goes 7 for 7‚ bats in 11 runs‚ a major league record; Whaling Wilbert scores once. He'll finish the season with a team-high 57 RBIs. George Shoch has 5 hits and scores 4 runs for Baltimore; pitcher Sadie McMahon‚ on the other hand‚ goes 0 for 7‚ tying the since-broken 19th Century major league mark. Baltimore continues in game 2‚ winning 9 - 3.

1968 - American League games at Baltimore and Chicago are postponed‚ as mourning for Robert Kennedy continues. Astros Rusty Staub and Bob Aspromonte are fined for not playing. Pittsburgh's Maury Wills also refuses to play and is reportedly punished.

1978 - The Orioles score in the 9th inning against the A's to give Jim Palmer his third 1 - 0 victory in 18 days. The Baltimore ace shut down Detroit on May 24th and New York on June 1st.

1995 - Baltimore Orioles third baseman Jeff Manto, who collected four home runs in his first three years in the major leagues, homers in his fourth consecutive at-bat. In all, he homers five times in six at-bats in three games during his power outburst. The Orioles defeat the Angels‚ 6 - 2.

2005 - The Orioles down the Reds‚ 4 - 3. The interleague matchup marks the first time in history that three 500-home run players appear in the same game - Sammy Sosa‚ Rafael Palmeiro‚ and Ken Griffey Jr.

2006 - Daniel Cabrera pitches 6 scoreless innings for the Orioles who take an 9 - 0 lead into the bottom of the 7th then hold on as the Twins score 7 runs. Michael Cuddyer hits a grand slam in the Twins’ five-run 7th. For the 4th game in a row Joe Mauer is on base 4 times. Carlos Silva is the losing pitcher, but he does retire the side on three pitches in the 2nd as he did it last year in a 74-pitch game.

2010 - He may not be accompanied by the hoopla that surrounds Stephen Strasburg, but the Orioles' Jake Arrieta matches the Nats phenom in at least one respect: by winning his major league debut, 4 - 3, over the Yankees, no less. He gives up 3 runs in 6 innings before the bullpen takes over, with David Hernandez picking up his first career save. Alex Rodriguez leaves the game with a groin strain in the 2nd inning, 4 days after suffering a similar problem in a game against the Blue Jays.

On this day in world history...

1776 - The Continental Congress appointed a committee to write a Declaration of Independence.

1854 - The U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD, held its first graduation.

1920 - The Republican convention in Chicago endorsed woman suffrage.

1935 - Alcoholic Anonymous was founded by William G. Wilson and Dr. Robert Smith.

1944 - The youngest pitcher in major league baseball pitched his first game. Joe Nuxhall was 15 years old (and 10 months and 11 days).