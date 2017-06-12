Orioles roster moves of the week: More pitcher shuffling

Regular roster shuffling has been one of the hallmarks of the Dan Duquette Orioles. With the Orioles starting rotation in disarray and fresh long relievers being needed on an almost daily basis, that has been taken to a whole new level so far this season. On a day-to-day and even week-to-week basis, it’s been hard to keep track of who is even on the team.

If you tuned out from the Orioles at all last week, you’re probably happy that you did so, because it wasn’t pretty. Here’s who has been coming and going from the roster in that time:

June 6 - Ruben Tejada selected from Norfolk; Paul Janish designated for assignment

The Orioles had acquired Tejada just two days previously, and with Tejada having an opt-out in his minor league deal, they chose to bring him up to replace Janish as the utility infielder. With the later in the week injury to Manny Machado that caused him to miss at least the last four games, this proved to be a move more important than it first seemed.

Janish played in just three games over this stint with the Orioles and did not get on base in five plate appearances. Janish cleared waivers and was outrighted back to Norfolk the next day, so he remains in the organization.

June 7 - Edwin Jackson selected from Norfolk; Donnie Hart optioned

Jackson had been pitching well, or at least getting decent enough results with a 3.10 ERA, out of the Tides bullpen. He also had an opt-out date, which was enough for the Orioles to decide to give him a shot. More on that in a moment.

Hart has not followed up on his 2016 success very much here in this season, and in four games in this round up with the team, gave up two runs in three innings and allowed batters to have a 1.021 OPS against him. He has a 4.23 ERA in MLB for the season.

June 9 - Darren O’Day placed on disabled list; Stefon Crichton recalled

This was a bit of a surprise in that you might have thought the Orioles would option somebody. However, since O’Day had a right shoulder strain, they stuck him on the disabled list instead. As of yet, there’s not any timetable for his return. O’Day has an uncharacteristically high 3.86 ERA for the season, but since the start of May, he’s pitched to a 2.08 ERA, so his loss hurts.

Crichton’s back-and-forth 2017 continues. He had been optioned to the minors on May 23 and things got desperate enough for the Orioles to need him again later. More on him to come as well.

June 10 - Welington Castillo activated from DL; Francisco Pena DFA’d

Castillo landed on the disabled list for the second time this season on May 31. This time, he suffered a foul ball to an area that was not sufficiently protected by a cup. Unlike when the same thing happened to Caleb Joseph last year, Castillo didn’t have to miss a long time.

Tough luck for Pena, who hasn’t really done anything wrong other than be the third catcher, without options, in an organization that keeps having its starting catcher suffer short-term injuries. Pena got one start over this stint.

June 11 - Logan Verrett recalled, Jimmy Yacabonis selected; Crichton optioned, Jackson DFA’d

Much was made of this being the 12th MLB team for Jackson. His time here didn’t last for very long, mostly because he didn’t pitch well, giving up seven runs (four earned) despite being here for only four days.

Crichton appeared in two games this time around before being optioned, again, probably because he gave up five runs in 3.1 innings this time around and the continuing struggles of the Orioles starting rotation means the Orioles still need the daily revolving door. Crichton has an 8.49 ERA at the MLB level this year.

Is Verrett the answer? The two home runs he gave up in 2.2 innings in Sunday’s loss to the Yankees don’t suggest the answer is yes. One of those home runs traveled 495 feet, which is certainly impressive, if not in a good way for the Orioles.

Yacabonis had a dominant 0.90 ERA for Triple-A Norfolk, so why not give him a shot? He made his MLB debut in the series finale against the Yankees. Well... look, he gave up four runs in an inning, so I guess it could have gone better.