Norfolk Tides 6, Durham (Rays) 2

The Tides cruised to victory in Durham following a four-run second inning. The Norfolk batters were able to knock around Bulls starter Yonny Chirinos, who took his first loss on the season. He entered Sunday with a clean 6-0 record between AA and AAA.

Chirinos was out-dueled by part-time Oriole, Tyler Wilson. Wilson went seven strong innings giving up two runs, only one of which was earned. Hopefully he will be able to keep it up as he continues to position himself for a return ticket on the Orioles’ shuttle back to Baltimore.

Drew Dosch and the newly acquired Luis Sardinas both had multi-hit performances. Dosch went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo homer. Sardinas was responsible for the Tide’s lone error defensively, but went 3-for-4 with a double, triple, and two RBI at the dish.

Trenton (Yankees) 5, Bowie Baysox 3

The Trenton Thunder jumped on Baysox starter Brandon Barker in the second inning after a costly error by Glynn Davis sparked a rally that led to three runs, two unearned. The Baysox scattered around six hits on the afternoon but struggled to string any together.

Former third-round pick Adrian Marin had the only multi-hit day for the Baysox. Still just 23 despite being drafted back in 2012, the infielder went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base. Marin’s continues his strong season on pace for career highs in average and slugging.

Lefty reliever Tim Berry entered the game with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning and quickly surrendered a single to charge Barker with two more earned runs. He did bounce back to pitch a scoreless eighth though, and now his ERA sits at a squeaky clean 1.37. He is in the middle of a run in which he has only allowed one earned run in his last 14 IP.

Lynchburg (Indians) 5, Frederick Keys 2

The Hillcats chased last year’s top pick Cody Sedlock in the fifth inning, tagging him with five earned runs on eight hits. It was nothing new for Sedlock who continues to scatter some rough starts between his gems. Through 12 starts, the Orioles’ second-ranked prospect has allowed one earned run or less six times. Unfortunately, he has now also surrendered more than five runs on five occasions.

Mitch Horacek relieved Sedlock and the Dartmouth man pitched three and a third perfect innings with six K’s. Austin Hays continued his impressive season with another two-hit performance. Mountcastle and Gassaway also tallied a hit each on the day. The three of them all are pushing for permanent, mid-year promotions up to Bowie.

Kannapolis (White Sox) 6, Delmarva Shorebirds 2

The Shorebirds got outhit 10-to-5 in a hot one at Arthur Perdue Stadium as they lost their second consecutive game to the Intimidators.

Jhon Peluffo had another tough start in his fourth try as he continues his transition to a starter after spending most of the year piggybacking Travis Seabrooke. The hard-throwing 19-year-old surrendered five earned runs before exiting with two outs in the fifth inning. This time, it was Seabrooke who relieved Peluffo and the former fifth-round pick allowed only one earned run as he finished out the game.

