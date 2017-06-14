Wednesday Bird Droppings: Another day, another loss

Well, friends, here we are. The Orioles are below .500 for the first time since 2015 and just a half game out of last place. The pitchers are pitching poorly, the hitters aren’t helping either, and who knows when we’ll see Chris Davis again. Things are really falling apart. Can Dylan Bundy help to stop our suffering tonight? Or will old friend Miguel Gonzalez cause us more pain?

So with that in mind, you should definitely go read last night’s recap! Tyler worked hard on it, probably. And if you can stomach it, here are some links about your favorite baseball team:

In the Same Ballpark - 99% Invisible

Things aren't great for the Orioles right now, but we still have Camden Yards. This is a nice love letter to the stadium and the era it kicked off.

Edwin Jackson Elects Free Agency - MLB Trade Rumors

Now what will we do?? Remember when some people thought that Edwin Jackson should join the starting rotation? Even as bad as it is, that wasn't a good idea.

Manny Machado should go to the All-Star Game - RealSport

Uh, why? Probably because every team is required to have one representative. He can be this year's Ty Wigginton.

The Baltimore Orioles Of Old Might Be Back - FanRag Sports

I mean no disrespect to Jonathan Bernhardt, who is a fine writer, but if you've read his stuff over the years it seems like he's almost been wanting this to happen.

Even if he ever parts ways with Orioles, Showalter unlikely to be a fit with Phillies - Sports Talk Philly

I'm not saying that Buck is gonna leave and go work somewhere else, and neither is this story. But the idea that it's even possible now is making me sad. He's supposed to ride off into the sunset!

Orioles' Francisco Pena: Sent outright to Triple-A - CBSSports.com

Again nobody claimed Francisco Pena on waivers.

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! You have zero Orioles birthday buddies, but who wants to be associated with them anyway? You do share a birthday with Boy George, so enjoy that fun fact.