Where We Go From Here

The O's stink right now. There's no nice way to phrase it- the Orioles are just not a good team at the moment. After starting off the season ridiculously hot, the O's have plummeted into a glacier with the sky nowhere in sight. Adding to the O's problems have been a string of injuries to key players- Beef, Britton, O'Day, Machado, all have seen time away from the game for injuries or injury scares. If it's not injuries, it's horrible defensive breakdowns from Jonathan Schoop, or miscommunication in the outfield between Mancini, Hardy, Jones, Rickard, and practically any position player on the field at the time. The entire situation is bad enough that Gabriel Ynoa is 12th on the team right now in WAR this season.

The question is: how to we right the ship? As of right now, it's floundering and sinking. Hard. Is this the worst the Orioles have ever played? Oh, by God, no. However, we know that this is a team that has the ability to make it work- we've seen success, and a quick derailment to being on pace to the lower rung of teams in the MLB is not a trend fans want to see again. Half a decade ago, almost nobody expected the Orioles to have a snowball's chance in hell at the postseason. We became a regular force to be reckoned with over time with some clever and less-than-clever deals that have been... well, mixed. Regardless, the Orioles have consistently been a persistent postseason threat in the AL East, but haven't quite seen this extended period of bad baseball in quite awhile.

It's no secret that the Orioles have trouble developing talent in the minors. It doesn't help that our farm system is largely considered a joke in terms of depth and value. That leaves us little hope and realistic options in terms of replacing components in our lineup that appear to have fallen apart- whether it be pitching or position players.

So, the question remains: how do the Orioles go about fixing this mess? We have reached a point in the season where the prolonged stretches of obviously bad baseball are now not anomalies- since the beginning of May, the Orioles have gone 15-24, including a 7 game losing streak and the ongoing 6(+?) game losing streak. At this point, what options do they O's realistically have to get back on track? One option is to use Kim more, who has started less than half the games this season and currently has a pathetic 75 ABs to middling numbers that don't seem to reflect the Hitting Machine monicker he garnered last season. But, even if he has a career year, that still only solves one aspect of the runaway train the O's have right now.

What can be done?