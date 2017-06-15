Orioles power rankings roundup: Not as bad as they deserve

We know computers hate the Orioles, and national broadcasters hate the Orioles, but do the folks who make power polls/rankings hate the Orioles? Well, if they don’t, they should.

MLB.com (11th; LW: 11th)

MLB.com only dropped the Orioles two spots. Well, OK, if you say so.

USA Today Power Rankings (12th; LW: 10th)

The Nation’s Newspaper also only drops the Orioles two slot. “In two starts against Yankees, Chris Tillman gave up 14 earned runs in five innings (25.20 ERA).”

Bleacher Report Power Rankings (13th; LW: 10th)

Slideshow Central slides the O’s down three spots. Gotta admit, even 13th seems generous at the moment.

CBS Sports (19th; LW: 10th)

Matt Synder does what everybody else shoulda did ten minutes ago (h/t Ginty in The Dark Knight) and drops the O’s nine spots. “Now I'm FREEEEEEEEEEEEE FREE FALLLLLLLLLLLLIN' Sorry, but the Orioles deserve that. They've only won nine of their last 30 games.”

reddit’s Power Poll (16th; LW:12th)

The community editors over at reddit drop the O’s four spots to the lower half of MLB. “Orioles starters have a 5.14 ERA, the 4th worst in the majors. Now consider that two of those starters are Dylan Bundy and Wade Miley who have a 3.05 and 3.27 ERA respectively. Of the 187 pitchers who have thrown at least 30 innings, the O's have the one with the 2nd worst ERA (Chris Tillman, 8.01), the 9th worst (Ubaldo Jimenez, 6.66), and 13th worst (Kevin Gausman, 6.49). Now consider that Tillman and Gausman were meant to be the steady veterans and...yeah.”

OddsShark.com (30th; LW: 27th)

Ranks are based on rolling past 20 games overall. They will typically be the lowest rankings the O’s receive, and they are even more pessimistic than most, and it’s hard to be more pessimistic than 30th in a 30 team league.

ESPN.com Power rankings (11th; LW: 10th)

The World-Wide Leader drops the O’s just one spot. Huh. “It has been a tough season for Orioles pitching. O's pitchers have allowed 14 or more runs four times already this season, and Baltimore starters have a 5.14 ERA, which ranks 28th in the majors and last in the AL. That would be the Orioles' worst rotation ERA since 2011 (5.39). That team went 69-93 in Buck Showalter's first full season in Baltimore; the O's haven't had a losing season since.”

Rotoworld (12th; LW: 9th)

Jesse Pantuosco drops the Orioles three spots. “It’s been a rough stretch for the Orioles. They were absolutely demolished at Yankee Stadium this past weekend, dropping all three games in the Bronx by a combined score of 38-8. Kevin Gausman has been dreadful, posting the league’s worst WHIP (1.90) and second-worst ERA (6.49) among starting pitchers. Chris Davis, who may be headed to the DL with a strained oblique, is on pace for 248 strikeouts. That would shatter the major league record of 223 set by Mark Reynolds in 2009”

Power Rankings Guru (14th; LW: 9th)

PRG is an aggregate of several national power rankings/polls, and not surprisingly, the Orioles are drop to 14th as the biggest decline of the week.

Any egregious slights or wild overestimation of this team? Any polls you’d like to see included? Add your thought down below and hit me up on Twitter @Bill_Duck21804 where you will find way, way too much discussion of politics and MMA for any baseball fan’s liking.