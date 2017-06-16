They say it's always darkest before dawn...I don't really have a follow up, there, but it makes you think. Doesn't it? Before the White Sox series, I would have thought a home series against the Cardinals would have the potential to pep the O's right up. Now? Things are tough all over, guys.

Buck Showalter has often been able to get the most out of his pitchers, but Baltimore's staff has been awful during the team's recent 10-23 stretch.

Inshallah.

That kind of season.

So much for the grass greener. McDowell has neither been a cure for the O's or what ailed the Braves, apparently.

I mean, he's got to be nicknamed "Merciless", right?

On this day in 1986, the Oriole straded John Stefero and Dennis Martinez to the Expos for a player to be named later. Of course, Martinez went on pretty impressive with the Expos over the next eight years going 100-72. Jason Hammel one hit the Braves as the Orioles won 5-0 on this day in 2012. The Orioles hit eight homers against the Phillies in a 19-3 whupping on this day in 2015.

Joe Saunders was born on this day in 1981 while Chris Gomez, aka the the Ghost of Ryan Flaherty past, was born on this day in 1971.