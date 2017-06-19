I pay attention to the Orioles on a daily basis due to my involvement with Camden Chat and even at my level of engagement there’s times where I think to myself, “What the heck? How did HE get on the roster?”

The Orioles have already used 18 different position players and 23 different pitchers this season. It’s only been two and a half months. That’s really quite a lot, and since many of those pitchers are guys who can be optioned to the minors at a moment’s notice, there have been even more moves than that number of players used suggests.

Dan Duquette is certainly keeping busy. Whether all of this is helping the Orioles is up for some debate. Of course, it could be that it’s all keeping them from being worse than they have been, which is a rather depressing thought.

These are the roster merry-go-round turnings from the past week:

June 12 - Miguel Castro recalled from Bowie; Logan Verrett optioned to Norfolk

Verrett’s most recent stint with the Orioles lasted all of one day. He gave up two home runs in 2.2 innings, with one of them being a colossal 495 foot home run. That may have gotten him demoted in and of itself.

Castro had been down with Bowie since May 22. In what’s almost kind of a surprise given the frequency of these roster turnings, he hasn’t been demoted again... yet. He has given up two runs in 4.1 innings over three games since this call up.

June 14 - Chris Davis placed on disabled list; David Washington selected from Norfolk; Anthony Santander transferred to 60-day disabled list

Davis has a strained right oblique. We’re a week or so away from the swelling going down enough for them to even start to get an idea of how long Davis might be out. He told reporters that it had been building up for a few days. Hopefully his return goes better than when he came back from an oblique injury in 2014.

The Orioles decided to replace Davis on the roster by calling up another strikeout-heavy lefty-batting first baseman in Washington. He made his MLB debut, though through five plate appearances in two games, has yet to collect his first MLB hit. He has collected his first four MLB strikeouts, however.

If you forgot about Santander, the Rule 5 pick the Orioles kept, that’s OK. By transferring him to the 60-day disabled list he isn’t taking up a 40-man roster spot.

June 16 - Gabriel Ynoa, Vidal Nuno recalled; Mike Wright placed on DL, Jimmy Yacabonis optioned

Yacabonis was up in the big leagues for all of five days. He got into three games over those five days, issuing six walks and giving up four runs over 3.1 innings pitched. He’s probably better than what he showed there, but the Orioles didn’t have time to wait around.

Wright had been up since May 31. If you have listened to some of the MASN people discuss his injury (right shoulder bursitis) you’ve probably heard them say it’s unfortunate he got hurt because he was starting to get used to being a late inning reliever. Wright’s ERA disagrees, although 14 strikeouts to just one walk is impressive.

Nuno made his return to MLB after having been optioned down on May 14. Since coming back he’s kept giving up runs - now in five straight games across three MLB stints since April. Notably, he got zero outs in Sunday’s win and forced a better reliever, Brad Brach, to be used.

Ynoa gave up five runs - three earned - in Friday’s loss to the Cardinals. One ought not to be shocked if he is once again optioned over the course of the next week.

Ten Day Rule Guys

Unless someone goes on the disabled list, a player can’t be recalled within ten days of being optioned.

Stefan Crichton (optioned June 11)

(optioned June 11) Logan Verrett (optioned June 12)

Jimmy Yacabonis (optioned June 16)

Other injury updates