Pawtucket Red Sox 6, Norfolk Tides 1

Tyler Wilson worked four scoreless innings to kick off the game, but everything came crashing down in the sixth inning in which he allowed six runs, five earned. He didn’t make it out of the inning, forcing manager Ron Johnson to call for Scott McGough out of the ‘pen to limit any further damage.

Vidal Nuño tossed two scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth.

Not much to talk about concerning Norfolk’s offensive production on this night. The only Tides hitter with a multi-hit game was third baseman Drew Dosch, who singled twice.

Erie SeaWolves 4, Bowie Baysox 3 (final/14)

Baysox starter David Hess twirled a gem in this one, pitching into the seventh inning and allowing just one unearned run. He only fanned one batter, but walked just one and scattered five hits to lower his season ERA to 4.21.

Stephen Wilkerson collected three hits including a HR as he continues to swing a hot bat following his earlier call-up from Frederick. D.J. Stewart went just 1-7, but second baseman Adrian Marin reached base four times with a double and a walk.

Salem Red Sox 9, Frederick Keys 8 (final/11)

Keys starter Brian Gonzalez raised his season ERA to 5.70 after five innings that saw plenty of struggles. He allowed 11 hits — five for extra bases — and seven runs, all of them earned.

Seemingly everyone in the Keys lineup had a big night on Thursday. Austin Hays, Ryan Mountcastle, Randolph Gassaway and Yermin Mercedes all had multi-hit games. Mountcastle went 2-6 with his 17th double of the season and is now hitting .330 in 2017.

Delmarva Shorebirds 8, Hickory Crawdads 2

What a night it was for Alex Wells, who continues to compile eye-popping numbers through every start. He went seven innings against Hickory, allowing just three base-runners (all singles) and striking out five. With his season ERA at 1.74, it should only be a matter of time before he receives a promotion to Frederick.

Jake Ring had another superb night — he hit two doubles and collected another single to go 3-4 and boost his average to .326 on the year. Leadoff man Ryan McKenna singled twice and scored twice, while Preston Palmeiro singled and added two more RBI to his season total.

Today’s games

Norfolk vs. Rochester, 7:05. Starter: Jordan Kipper

Bowie vs. Altoona, 7:05. Starter: TBD

Frederick at Salem, 7:05. Starter: Ofelky Peralta

Delmarva vs. Hickory, 7:05. Starter: Lucas Humpal