...by which I mean hitting copious amounts of home runs? Maybe. Eduardo Rodriguez is not exactly prone to allowing the long ball, though he has allowed four homers in a game one other time in his career. At any rate, if the phrase "the magic of Orioles baseball" has taken a distinctly dark meaning in your mind in recent weeks, then last night had to bring some form of relief. Will that hold tonight when Alec Asher and Rick Porcello square off? Time will tell.

Revenge is like serving cold cuts.

Trumbo and Schoop on the offense, Miley on his outing - Steve Melewski Steve-o on the beat with notes and quotes from the locker room.

El Toro opts to not opt out.

Our theme of the day is Manny Machado's contact issues...

On this day in 1958, Brooks Robinson hit into the first triple play of his career. He would go on to set the record for career triple plays.

Little known Birds, Jack O'Connor, Roger Freed and Bob Saverine celebrate birthdays today.