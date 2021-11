It is Friday night.

The Orioles picked up two home runs in the first inning against last year’s AL Cy Young winner, Rick Porcello, including an impressive second deck home run by Manny Machado. Alec Asher turned in a quality start, holding the Red Sox to just three hits in 6.1 innings as the Orioles went on to beat Boston, 3-2, passing them for second place in the division.

YOU KNOW WHAT MUST BE DONE.