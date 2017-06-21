Wednesday Bird Droppings: Where we always allow five runs

Hey did you see that the Orioles won last night? They did give up five runs for the 17th straight game and are getting close to the major league record of 20, but it was actually not a feel-bad win like some others of recent days (as long as you don’t look at Chris Tillman’s line).

If you haven’t done so already, be sure to check out Randy DeCleene’s recap of the win and place your vote for Most Birdland Player. I voted Manny.

Britton strikes out one, walks one and gets a DP in rehab outing - BaltimoreBaseball.com

Zach Britton is pitching again! He can't be activated until July 4th, but it sounds like everything went well. His next rehab appearance will be on Thursday with Delmarva.

Is This Jonathan Schoop Breakout For Real? - FanRag Sports

He has teased us with a good first half before, after all.

Orioles' attendance is up 10.2% so far this year - Baltimore Business Journal

The Orioles may be losing more (although not at home, really) but the attendance has had a bounce back so far.

A trade-deadline guide for the Athletics, Tigers and Orioles | FOX Sports

If you missed this story yesterday, it's a bucket of cold water on any hope remaining among Orioles fans.

Bowie Baysox Right-Hander Lucas Long: New Role 'Keeps Me On My Toes' - Press Box

Lucas Long went from starter to bullpen this season and the results have been outstanding.

MLB Commissioner: Orioles holding up resolution in MASN dispute - CBS DC

Yeah, well. They started it.

1924 Phillies had pitching woes that Orioles fans can related to - Baltimore Sun

Get to know the team that the Orioles are chasing in the history books

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! Your big Orioles birthday buddy is Mr. Rick Sutcliffe, who has the distinction of being the first starting pitcher to appear in a game at Camden Yards. His complete-game shutout on Opening Day 1992 is a memorable game and you can catch it sometimes on MASN Classics.