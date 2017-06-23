Is could have been worse the best outcome we can hope for these days? Yuck. At any rate, the good news is that the Indians series is mercifully over, but the bad news is the Orioles are headed back out on the road. Kicking off the road trip with a start from Ubaldo Jimenez is the cherry on top.

Elsewhere in Birdland, Zach Britton came out of another rehab appearance unscathed and Austin Hays singled in his AA debut. You can read more about them in this morning's minor league report.

Orioles on the road and back in division - School of Roch

Roch has all the gory details on the Orioles' road woes this season.

Real or not? Orioles should trade Manny Machado, Brewers have an ace - SweetSpot- ESPN

...and the drumbeat gets louder, but one thing is certain: the pundits can talk all they want, but they honey badger general manager doesn't care.

UR baseball assistant Matt Tyner named Towson's head coach | Sports | richmond.com

Tyner is a former O's farmhand.

Baltimore Orioles: Is "Good" Good Enough? | Orioles News

"The Baltimore Orioles have been very good since Buck Showalter took over, but they've still never became great and made it to a World Series. Why not?"

Baseball Prospectus | Flu-Like Symptoms: Giving 'Em LIP Taking a look at bullpen usage...or over usage as the case may be.

On this day in 1981, the Pawtucket Red Sox outlasted the Rochester Red Wings 3-2 in 33 innings. Cal Ripken and Wade Boggs went a combined 6-25 and unfortunately for the Red Wings, Chris Davis hadn't been born yet. In 2013, Ryan Flaherty hit two homers in a losing effort as the O's fell to the Blue Jays 13-5.

Large mammal Mark Hendrickson turns 43 today.