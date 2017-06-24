Dylan Bundy pitches Orioles to 8-3 win over Rays, ending 5-run streak at 20.

Last night the Orioles put themselves in the record books by allowing at least five runs for the 20th straight game, a weird and bad statistic that tied them with the 1924 Phillies for most of all time.

An additional five runs allowed today would have put them in sole possession of this dubious record, but thanks to a strong start from Dylan Bundy that won’t be the case. Bundy pitched a strong seven innings and an eight-run game from the offense sealed the win. I like when the Orioles win.

Bundy the Stopper

Dylan Bundy has been the most successful Orioles starter this season, but so far in June he’s been almost the bad as the rest of the jokers in the rotation. In four June starts prior to today, Bundy has pitched to a 6.64 ERA and averaged just about five innings per outing. Both of those numbers are quite a bit worse than he looked in April and May, but today was more like the Bundy we have grown to enjoy.

Bundy really only had one bad inning in the game, the third. After looking sharp in the first and second innings, Bundy lost his command in the third. He walked the first batter, Tim Beckham, who was then erased on a nifty double play started by Paul Janish at shortstop.

After the double play it felt like it would be another quick inning for Bundy, but then he walked number nine hitter Mallex Smith and gave up a two-run homer to Corey Dickerson. Dickerson was barely back in the dugout when Evan Longoria homered on the first pitch he saw.

Just like that the Rays had three runs and it was only the third inning. I could feel those five runs creeping up on us! Bundy then walked Logan Morrison and I was convinced another home run was coming and that it would put the Orioles in sole possession of that stupid record, but instead Steven Souza struck out.

Starting with the fourth inning Bundy went back to looking great, facing only three batters each in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings. He got two quick outs in the seventh before walking Beckham again, but struck out Daniel Robertson to end the inning and his night.

All around a very good game for Bundy, and just the third time in June that an Orioles starter completed seven innings (June 1 - Wade Miley, June 18 - Ubaldo Jimenez). His pitching line was 7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 4 BB, 8 K.

Eight Runs Are Enough

It’s much easier to win a game when the pitching staff allows only three runs, but just in case the Orioles decided to break out offensively today. They scored three runs on two home runs in the first three innings, and then piled on to the Rays’ bullpen in the late innings.

Starting for the Rays was rookie Jacob Faria, who had allowed just one run in each of his three starts this season. That would not be the case today, although he did look pretty good out there.

In the second inning Faria hit Trey Mancini just ahead of Welington Castillo in the lineup. Castillo worked a full count before taking a slider deep to left field. That gave the Orioles a 2-0 lead, which they increased to 3-0 in the third inning on a solo dinger from Adam Jones.

Faria settled in after that, getting through three more innings without much trouble. He left with the game in a 3-3 tie, and thankfully the Rays’ bullpen wasn’t up to the task of keeping it a tie game.

In the seventh inning, Jumbo Diaz (who lives up to his nickname) came into the game with Seth Smith on first base and no outs. Manny Machado dropped a bunt for a single to put two runners on. It’s possible that when the pitcher on the mound is 315 pounds, bunting is an appealing option. Diaz wasn’t too quick off the mound.

Diaz struck out Jonathan Schoop before Adam Jones hit a bouncer to second that moved the runners over but resulted in two outs, and then it was time for the match up we were all waiting for. Well, I was at least. Jumbo vs. Trumbo! You may have heard our announcers refer to Trumbo home runs as Trumbo Jumbos, and I really wanted to hear Joe Angel’s call of Trumbo hitting a Trumbo Jumbo off of Jumbo.

Sadly all Trumbo did was hit a two-run double that put the Orioles up 5-3. Good enough, I guess. Trey Mancini followed with the home run we were looking for, just without the fun play on names.

The Orioles added another run in the eighth when Joey Rickard and Janish dropped back-to-back bunt singles (everybody bunts on Jumbo!) and Machado knocked Rickard in on a sacrifice fly. That made the score 8-3, more than enough for the bullpen to hold. Donnie Hart got the first two outs of the eighth inning and Mychal Givens followed to get the last four outs of the game.

Orioles win! Tomorrow they will try do something they hardly ever do, which is win a road series. Chris Tillman will be on the mound against Jake Odorizzi. I want to be optimistic, but with Tillman out there I feel like it’ll just be the start of another five-runs allowed streak.