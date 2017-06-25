Sunday Bird Droppings - it didn’t get worse!

Orioles avoid dubious pitching mark, Bundy beats Rays 8-3 | News & Observer

Dylan Bundy helped Baltimore avoid a dubious pitching record, throwing seven solid innings as the Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 Saturday.

Showalter on roster move, rotation and streak (O's lead 8-3) - School of Roch

“We’ll start here, and if we need to make an adjustment, we will,” Buck Showalter said. “It also requires sending somebody out who’s pitching pretty well, all things considered. Without naming those guys. You call can figure it out. We’re trying to keep people if we can.”

Mancini, Asher give Baltimore strong Polk presence

Trey Mancini and Alec Asher are Polk County, FL natives, and coming back to Florida gets them a "local boys done good" feature.

Orioles' tactics suggest a team that knows something has to change to turn things around - Baltimore Sun

"They bunted, both for base hits and for sacrifice purposes. Even Manny Machado did it. They capitalized on early scoring opportunities. And they created outs for their pitching staff."

When it comes to draft pick signings, O's have moved fast - Steve Melewski

"So far, the Orioles have signed 12 pitchers and 17 position players. They have signed five lefty pitchers and seven right-handers, along with six infielders, six outfielders, four catchers and one utility player."

BlueClaws drop 3rd straight as Delmarva rolls - Asbury Park Press

Orioles closer Zach Britton, on a rehab assignment with Delmarva, threw a scoreless seventh inning.

Birthdays and History

Happy Birthday to former Orioles Luke Scott, Ryan Kohlmeier, and Dick Drago. They share today with famous people including author George Orwell 1903; singer/songwriter Carly Simon 1945; singer George Michael 1963; and NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo 1966.

On this day on Baltimore baseball history...

1961 - The Orioles and the Angels set a major league record by using 16 pitchers, eight by each side, as Ron Hansen's 14th-inning homer gives Baltimore the victory, 9 - 8.

1964 - 1964 - Steve Barber's 3-hit 3 - 1 win gives the Orioles a 3-game sweep of the Yankees and first place in the American League.

1970 - Behind the Red Sox, 7 - 0, after five innings, the Orioles tie the game in the 9th on a Merv Rettenmund home run and a double by Andy Etchebarren. The Orioles finally win it when they score six runs in the 14th inning.

1988 - Cal Ripken Jr. plays in his 1,000th consecutive game, a 10 - 3 loss to Boston. Ripken's streak is the 6th longest in major league history.

1999 - In Baltimore's 9 - 8 loss to the Yankees, the O's Jesse Orosco makes his 1,051th relief appearance to break Kent Tekulve's major league record

2001 - The Orioles claim 3B Tony Batista off the waiver list when the Blue Jays attempt to send the struggling slugger to the minors.

On this day in world history...

1788 - Virginia ratified the U.S. Constitution and became the 10th state of the United States.

1876 - Lt. Col. Custer and the 210 men of U.S. 7th Cavalry were killed by Sioux and Cheyenne Indians at Little Big Horn in Montana. The event is known as "Custer's Last Stand."

1910 - The U.S. Congress authorized the use of postal savings stamps.

1917 - The first American fighting troops landed in France.

2000 - U.S. and British researchers announced that they had completed a rough draft of a map of the genetic makeup of human beings. The project was 10 years old at the time of the announcement.

Consider this your discussion space for Formula One Racing: Azerbaijan Grand Prix.