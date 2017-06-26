Monday Bird Droppings: The Orioles off day edition

The Oriole may have returned to their five run allowing ways, but, hey...two straight wins. On the road, no less! The Orioles continue their road trip this week in yet another lovely baseball palace in Toronto.

Sunday lineup delivers 8-5 win (with quotes) - School of Roch

Notes and quotes from the O's uplifting win in Tampa.

Fanrag: Are the Orioles or Blue Jays better suited to contend in the AL East Long term prospects for the O's? Maybe don't go saving for the 2020 World Series just yet.

Beyond the Boxscore: The Orioles' fall from grace If you need more data on how bad this season has been, BTBS has you covered.

Orioles Prospects Stock Report - Baltimore Sports and Life A look at prospects making waves in the system this season.

On this day in 1978, Elrod Hendricks pitched 2 1/3 innings of shutout ball to stop the bleeding in a 24-10 loss to the Blue Jays. In 1983, Storm Davis and Tippy Martinez combined to one hit the Tigers. Davis took his no-no to the 9th when Rick Leach ha a hit pinch hit homer.

Norfolk Tides pitching coach MIke Griffin has a birthday today. Griffin has held various roles in the organization and also pitched on the 1987 O's. Little Luis Hernandez and Gene Green also celebrate birthdays today.