Orioles prospects 6/25: A Norfolk pitcher struggles, again

Norfolk Tides 9, Gwinnett Braves 8 (11 innings)

The two teams combined for 16 runs in the first four innings, with both starting pitchers getting pounded into submission before they were done, then after racking up an early 8-8 score, didn’t score again until Norfolk picked up a run in the top of the 11th inning.

The Tides came out on top, though from the standpoint of wanting an O’s prospect to actually do well, it wasn’t so great - starting pitcher Chris Lee wore the ugly total of giving up eight runs, seven earned, in just 3.1 innings pitched. Lee allowed nine hits and two walks while he was in the game.

This is the kind of thing that Buck Showalter is thinking about when he laments that pretty much everyone at Norfolk who might be an O’s rotation candidate is struggling to make a case. Mike Yastrzemski drove in the go-ahead run in the 11th, one of three times he was on base. Pedro Alvarez hit his 16th homer for the Tides.

Erie (Tigers) 3, Bowie Baysox 2 (7 innings - game 1)

This was a makeup of a Friday rainout and since it was a minor league doubleheader, only had seven innings for regulation. Stacey’s distant cousin Lucas Long (no actual relation) had a six inning complete game for the Baysox, giving up three runs on eight hits and three walks over that time. He struck out eight batters. I keep wondering when Long will get a shot with the Tides.

Bowie Baysox 5, Erie (Tigers) 3 (7 innings - game 2)

The Baysox only got six hits in game 1. They had eight in game 2 and they made them count. Two home runs, including the first home run by outfield prospect Austin Hays at Double-A, accounted for three of their runs. Hays and fellow outfield prospect D.J. Stewart each had multi-hit games. The enigmatic Stewart now has a .250/.340/.418 batting line through 66 games at the level.

Starter John Means held Erie to three runs, two earned, in 5.2 innings. Two of the six hits he allowed were home runs by the Tigers own outfield prospect Christin Stewart, who came off the board nine picks after the Orioles picked DJ in the 2015 draft. Erie’s Stewart has 18 home runs and an .890 OPS at this level.

Lynchburg (Indians) 4, Frederick Keys 1

It feels like the Keys and the Hillcats have been playing one another for the whole of the last three weeks. I remember this because I keep seeing Lynchburg’s Sicnarf Loopstok in the box score and that’s a name you remember when you see it.

Each team had just six hits in the game, but Lynchburg was able to draw nine walks against Keys pitchers. The wildness started with starting pitcher Ofelky Peralta, who didn’t make it out of the first inning after giving up a whopping four walks, along with three hits, in just two-thirds of an inning.

That’s 45 walks in 53.2 innings for the season for Peralta. I think the Orioles might have problems acquiring and developing pitching prospects, you guys. He’s still just 20, though, so there’s time to get things going better.

Delmarva Shorebirds 6, Lakewood (Phillies) 5

The Shorebirds broke a 3-3 tie with a three run sixth inning and held on as Lakewood scored a run in each of the eighth and ninth innings to take the victory. Starting pitcher Alex Wells showed once again that not every O’s pitching prospect must pitch badly, mostly scattering nine hits and a walk over seven innings, holding the Blue Claws to three runs.

Delmarva actually got out-hit by Lakewood, 14-8, in the game, but they made their hits count the most. Preston Palmeiro, the son of Rafael, hit his ninth home run of the year, a two-run shot in the fifth inning.

Staten Island (Yankees) 3, Aberdeen IronBirds 1

Nothing says offense like the early days of a New York-Penn League season. That was sarcasm just there. These teams combined for 11 hits in the game and three of the four runs that crossed the plate were unearned due to a combined four errors. That’s short-season minor league baseball for you.

The IronBirds had some chances to score but just couldn’t capitalize - they were 0-11 with RISP in the game.

Complete box scores from these Sunday games can be found here.

