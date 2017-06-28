Wednesday Bird Droppings: Winning is fun

Hello Camden Chatters. Today we get to face the day with the Orioles on a three-game winning streak, their first since May 31st - June 2nd. It’ll be tough to get a fourth win in a row with Wade Miley facing Marcus Stroman, but maybe these Orioles can do it! I am feeling optimistic after three wins. Silly, I know.

If you haven’t yet, definitely check in on the lovely totals with Randy DeCleene’s game recap.

Let’s hit the links!

Orioles are on Life Support and Need a Transplant - Camden Depot

Jon Shepherd is so dramatic!

Showalter on O'Day's milestone strikeout - Steve Melewski

Darren O'Day reached 500 strikeouts in exactly 500 innings. That's pretty neat.

What’s Up With Manny Machado? | FanGraphs Baseball

The old curmudgeons are right! Manny is obsessed with trying to his homers! Plus some more details.

Orioles aiming to limit Bundy’s inning, want him to start on six-days rest on Saturday - Baltimore Sun

That could be pushed back to Friday if Chris Tillman has to leave the team to be there for the birth of his first child. I’m going to the game on Friday, so come on baby!

Trading Manny Machado may be the only way to improve - RealSport

I don't agree with this, but it's worth thinking about. If the Orioles can extend Manny, who I believe is going to get his act together, they should.

Baltimore Orioles Schoop All-Star worthy? | isportsweb

I know there are a lot of good second basemen, but I really hope Schoop is recognized for his great year.

Baltimore Oriole Baseball Fans To Be Treated To The 'Home Run' Of Hot Dogs On July 2nd - PerishableNews

It feels weird to be linking you to a press release from the Peruvian Avocado Commission, but here I am. On Saturday you can get free avocado on your hot dog if you choose. I would not choose, but to each his own.

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! You have just one Orioles birthday buddy, but it’s a good one. Mr. Don Baylor, who spent the first six years of his 19 year career with the Orioles, turns 68 years old today.

It was on this day in 1957 that Ray Moore pitched a shutout for the Orioles, the fourth consecutive shutout for the team, an American League record.

Happy hump day!