Saturday Bird Droppings

Welcome to the weekend! ‘Tis the season for high school graduations (and congrats to the grads of Mardela and Tuscarora high schools last night, to mention just two) and the season for baseballs to start flying out of Camden Yards. And Manny Machado hit an epic one last night. Onto the links...

“Awesome,” Alec Asher said of the ovation from the announced crowd of 33,193 at Camden Yards. “Awesome. That was probably one of the coolest things I’ve experienced. Just being able to hear the crowd cheer for you is great.”

That ball was obliterated.

“Kimmy is a guy that everybody pulls for,” Buck Showalter said. “He’s a good teammate, he doesn’t complain. I think if you really think through — I do — about all the pressure. When guys come over like that, that country [South Korea] is wanting them to do well for the next guy coming, and he has. And I’m sure he gets asked a lot about not playing as much and I’m sure it’s a hot topic and we’re not probably even aware of it, some of the stuff he probably deals with after games. I try to keep that in mind. But culturally, he’s into the competition and being ready. He’s a professional.”

Two years ago, Baltimore’s first baseman was one of baseball’s most feared power hitters. Now, he’s taking called strikeouts to an unprecedented extreme.

The 30-year-old slugger could have opted out of his deal Thursday, but somehow he and the organization managed to keep things at status quo. Details on Alvarez's agreement have been kept mum, but it's said to not be a long-term fix.

"Who knows? We'll see," Edwin Jackson said. "But as of right now, I'm just continuing on with my day as a normal day and getting my work done."

He will be able to get some action against rookie level hitters in early July, and then possibly climb to a full-season league before the end of the year.

"When I was in class, I was uncomfortable reading. I spoke really loud, so I was self-conscious about how I pronounced words," Kevin Gausman said, "to be able to have this and they don't have to worry about someone judging them."

Manny Machado, Jon Schoop and Wayne Kirby were no match for this chess prodigy.

Birthdays and History

Happy Birthday to former Orioles Robert Machado, Aaron Ledesma, Izzy Molina, Jim Dwyer, and Jim Gentile. They share this birthday with infamous traitor Jefferson Davis 1808; actor and Jamie Lee Curtis' dad Tony Curtis 1925; poet Allen Ginsberg 1926; author Larry McMurtry 1936; CNN anchor Anderson Cooper 1967; and tennis player Rafael Nadal 1986.

On this day in Baltimore baseball history...

2015 - Lots of future Orioles involved in this one: The Diamondbacks trade slugging OF Mark Trumbo and P Vidal Nuno to the Mariners for C Welington Castillo, P Dominic Leone and two prospects, IF Jack Reinheimer and OF Gabby Guerrero. The trade breaks a logjam in the outfield for the D-Backs, with the emergence of Cuban defector Yasmany Tomas, while they need a catcher to replace Tuffy Gosewisch who went down with a season-ending knee injury a week earlier.

On this day in world history...

1539 - Hernando De Soto claimed Florida for Spain.

1784 - The U.S. Congress formally created the United States Army to replace the disbanded Continental Army. On June 14, 1775, the Second Continental Congress had created the Continental Army for purposes of common defense and this event is considered to be the birth of the United States Army.

1800 - John Adams moved to Washington, DC. He was the first President to live in what later became the capital of the United States.

1851 - The New York Knickerbockers became the first baseball team to wear uniforms.

1888 - "Casey at the Bat" the poem by Ernest Lawrence Thayer was first published.

1959 - The first class graduated from the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO.

1965 - Edward White became the first American astronaut to do a "space walk" when he left the Gemini 4 capsule.

Consider this your discussion space for NCAA Baseball: Maryland vs UMBC at 2pm in an elimination game. It’s streaming on ESPN.com.