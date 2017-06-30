Norfolk Tides 3, Louisville Bats 1

It was one heck of an afternoon for starter Justin Kipper, who tossed 7.1 innings of scoreless ball. He scattered five hits and walked just two, dropping his season ERA to 4.45. Logan Verrett tossed a scoreless ninth inning to secure the Tides victory.

Chris Johnson, Norfolk’s designated hitter, went 2-4 with a pair of singles and a couple of RBI. Recently promoted outfielder Adam Walker hit an RBI double in the sixth inning, the game’s only extra base hit. This game took just 2:08 to play — how’s that for pace of play?

Bowie Baysox 9, Altoona Curve 3

Austin Hays.... well, he was Austin Hays in Bowie’s afternoon win. Perhaps the best outfield prospect in the Orioles system (who now has a .394 average at AA in eight games) went 4-5 with four RBI, adding his second HR of the year in the third to give Norfolk the early lead. Will he see his name on an Orioles jersey sooner rather than later?

Cedric Mullins doubled, Jesus Liranzo tossed three innings of scoreless ball and the Baysox cruised for a day-game victory at Price George’s Stadium.

Wilmington Blue Rocks 2, Frederick Keys 1

Frederick starter Brian Gonzalez was the highlight of this one even though he was tagged with the loss. He pitched into the eighth inning, allowing just two earned runs and striking out six. He was great, but the offense couldn’t find a way to break through.

The Keys lineup managed just five hits, only one going for extra bases — Yermin Mercedes’ double. Randolph Gassaway singled and walked; Ryan Mountcastle was 0-4 but is still hitting .315 on the year.

Hagerstown Suns 6, Delmarva Shorebirds 3

Jhon Peluffo (5 IP, 2 ER) and Travis Seabrooke (3 IP, 4 ER) split the first eight innings of this game. Peluffo, the 20-year-old right-hander, fanned six and has a season ERA of 3.40 through 53 innings in 2017.

Delmarva picked up eight hits on Thursday night, however seven were singles. Tanner Kirk hit his first HR of the season in the fifth inning. Jake Ring reached base twice with a single and a walk — he’s hitting .303 on the year.

Aberdeen Ironbirds 9, Brooklyn Cyclones 3

Another night, another encouraging outing from a young Orioles prospect at Aberdeen. This time, starter Tobias Myers — the 18-year-old 2016 sixth-round pick — tossed four innings of one-run ball, allowing just three hits and striking out five. He worked five scoreless in his debut with Aberdeen last week.

The lineup put on a show for the home fans, particularly C Ben Breazeale and 2B Kirvin Moesquit. Breazeale — this year’s seventh-round pick out of Wake Forest, reached base four times on a night that included a home run and a double. Moesquit, the Aberdeen leadoff man, singled four times and scored twice. Not a bad night of work!

Ryan Ripken (you might recognize the name) hit his first HR of the year, a three-run shot in the eighth inning.

Today’s games

Norfolk vs. Durham, 7:05. Starter: Chris Lee

Bowie at Akron, 7:05. Starter: John Means

Frederick vs Lynchburg, 7:00. Starter: TBD

Delmarva at Kannapolis, 7:05. Starter: Alex Wells

Aberdeen vs. Brooklyn, 7:05. Starter: Hector Guance