The Orioles have won two straight road series for the first time since April, Ubaldo Jimenez is a golden god...what in the wide world of sports is going on, people? Tell you what: I could get used to it.

Ubaldo Jiménez on his dominant start, plus other postgame quotes - Steve Melewski

Bill James's game score metric gives Ubaldo a 90 for his start. That's good.

Rays' Kolarek could make debut in hometown Pressbox on Tampa Bay's own Maryland born pitching prospect

Overlooked candidates for the MLB All-Star Game. | Sports on Earth

Is Trey Mancini an All Star?

Britton update, Futures Game selections and Triple-A All-Stars - School of Roch

Chance Sisco will make his second straight trip to the Futures Game.

Relievers Who Gained or Lost the Most Trust in a Single Year – The Hardball Times This writer's name rings a bell...

Vice: Minor league baseball gives us the corgi races we all need That's right. NEED.

On this day in 1997, Mike Mussina won his 100th game and Cal Ripken hit a grand slam as the O's devastated the Phillies 8-1. The Orioles completed a miraculous comeback against the Red Sox on this day in 2009. The Birds were down 10-1 when they posted back to back five run innings in the 7th and 8th. Something magic happens...

No Orioles or Orioles-related birthdays I can detect today...panel?