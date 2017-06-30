Friday night Orioles game thread: vs. Rays, 7:05

A day after the Orioles got a brilliant outing from struggling pitcher Ubaldo Jimenez, can they make it two in a row with an unexpected Chris Tillman turnaround in Baltimore on Friday night? Stranger things have happened, surely.

Oh, and by the way, there is a pending birth in the Tillman family - his wife is due to have their first child very soon. Beat writer comments have made it sound like possibly as soon as tonight, but they insist there’s no way Tillman will be scratched. His mind may be somewhere else. You never know with baseball - maybe that’s what he needs to succeed.

I’ll take whatever can get Tillman to get his ERA lowered from 8.39. Essentially all he has to do is pitch more innings than he gives up earned runs. He could be very bad, like four earned runs in five innings, and still have his ERA go down. This is the bargaining we’re asking for with him at this point.

Here’s some good news: Welington Castillo is back in the lineup after missing last night’s game with what was announced as a knee sprain. And some other good news: The Orioles signed their first round pick, DL Hall. He will be introduced to the crowd tonight before getting started on his journey to the big leagues.

Rays starter Jacob Faria will be making his fifth ever MLB start. The first four have gone pretty well. His ERA is 2.10 and his WHIP is 0.974. Here’s hoping a warm Baltimore night is just the thing to inflate those numbers.