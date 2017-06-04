Sunday Bird Droppings - Foul balls lead to foul result

Good Sunday morning! Well, that was a rather foul result last night, excuse the awful pun. Dylan Bundy threw 100 pitches, and 30 of them were fouled off. And that’s why he only lasted 5 innings. Read Joe Wedra’s recap for the nasty particulars. And with that, onto the links...

Dylan Bundy lasts five for shortest start of season in Orioles' 5-2 loss to Red Sox - Baltimore Sun

"It was a push to get through five," manager Buck Showalter said. "They had like 30, 31 foul balls? Kind of did a good job of extending a lot of at-bats, and it kind of piled up on him. He pitched well. He pitched well."

Asher's next start and Duquette on Álvarez and Jackson - School of Roch

Alec Asher will take his next turn in the rotation and start Thursday night against the Nationals in the makeup game in D.C.

Schmuck: Orioles shouldn't regret seeing their former pitchers excel elsewhere - Baltimore Sun

“Or, at least, you have to look at the whole picture. Dan Duquette has made some terrific deals to lift the team out of a string of 14 losing seasons and into a span of five-plus seasons in which the Orioles have the most regular-season victories in the AL.”

Trey Mancini overcomes scouting stereotypes to show promise as Orioles regular - Baltimore Sun

"You can pretty much know from the second you're drafted," Trey Mancini said. "Eighth round, first baseman — you're going to have to hit. I knew that at the time, and I probably wasn't going to make the majors being a great defender and not being able to hit."

Orioles notes: No concern with Chance Sisco's slow start; Dan Duquette on veteran opt-outs - Baltimore Sun

Minor league catching coordinator Don Werner told Buck Showalter on Saturday that Chance Sisco's footwork has been part of his problem throwing out base stealers, and it's been addressed and hopefully fixed.

Orioles prospect Lucas Humpal off to hot start for Shorebirds - DelmarvaNow.com

“I know I’m a good pitcher, and I just have to go out there, take it one game at a time, take it one pitch at a time and let the results take care of themselves,” Lucas Humpal said. “You shouldn’t try to change yourself to something other people want you to be. People tell me I can’t do something and I’m like, ‘Watch me do it.’”

Birthdays and History

Happy Birthday to former Orioles Cla “The Claw” Meredith, J.C. Romero, Ricky Jones, and original Oriole Billy Hunter. They share this birthday with famous people including "Mad King" George III of England 1738; radio and TV host Dr. Ruth Westheimer 1928; actor Bruce Dern 1936; country singer Freddy Fender 1937; comedian Horatio Sanz 1969; actor Noah Wyle 1971; comedian Russell Brand 1975; actress Angelina Jolie 1975; and model Bar Refaeli 1975.

On this day in Baltimore baseball history...

1894 - Baltimore's Heinie Reitz hits a pair of bases-loaded triples‚ one in the 3rd and another in the 7th‚ to lead the first-place Orioles to a 12 - 4 victory over Chicago. The pair of sack-filled triples equals the mark set by Sam Thompson in 1887.

1997 - For the second straight night‚ Rafael Palmeiro knocks in the winning run to beat the stumbling New Yorkers‚ as the Orioles whip the Yankees‚ 9 - 7. The Yanks had tied the game at 7 apiece on Charlie Hayes' pinch grand slam. The O's Chris Hoiles has two RBIs and Cal Ripken‚ showing no effects from signing (a major-league record?) 2200 copies of his new book after last night's game‚ hits a homer. Ripken did not get through with the autographing until 3:01 a.m. The Orioles extend their winning streak to seven games and move 9 1/2 games ahead of the second-place Yankees in the AL East.

2006 - At Camden Yards, the Orioles play Small ball against the Yankees, cuffing Aaron Small for 7 earned runs in 2 2/3 innings, and Scott Erickson for another 4 runs. The O's win, 11 - 3. The Birds hit 3 homers off Small, one by Javy Lopez, who also homers off Erickson.

On this day in world history...

1615 - The fortress of Osaka, Japan, fell to shogun Ieyasu after a six month siege.

1647 - The British army seized King Charles I and held him as a hostage.

1892 - The Sierra Club was incorporated in San Francisco.

1939 - The first shopping cart was introduced by Sylvan Goldman in Oklahoma City, OK. It was actually a folding chair that had been mounted on wheels.

1940 - The British completed the evacuation of 300,000 troops at Dunkirk, France.

1942 - The Battle of Midway began. It was the first major victory for America over Japan during World War II. The battle ended on June 6 and ended Japanese expansion in the Pacific.

1992 - The U.S. Postal Service announced that people preferred the "younger Elvis" stamp design in a nationwide vote.

2003 - Amazon.com announced that it had received more than 1 million orders for the book "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix." The released date was planned for June 21.

Consider this your discussion space for NCAA Baseball Championships: Maryland vs West Virginia at 12pm ET in an elimination game. The winner will play Wake Forest at 5pm today and if necessary, 7pm tomorrow. #FearTheTurtle