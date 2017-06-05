Rochester (Twins) 2, Norfolk Tides 1

The Tides got a quality start from lefty Jayson Aquino, but the bats failed to get it going at Harbor Park. Aquino held the Red Wings scoreless through six innings but gave up two runs in seventh. Turns out that was all they needed on Sunday.

Norfolk scored their only run in the second inning on a solo home run off the bat of David Washington. Former top prospect Jesus Montero recorded his second straight multi-hit game for the Tides. Fresh off of his second 50-game suspension, Montero is looking to get his once promising career back on track.

Bowie Baysox 7, Altoona (Pirates) 6

The Baysox walked it off in the bottom of the eleventh inning on a Erick Salcedo single to take the weekend series against the Altoona Curve. With three ties, and four lead changes, it was a wild one in PG County.

Spring sensation Cedric Mullins returned to the Baysox lineup after a hamstring injury shelved him for over a month and picked things up right where he left off. The young center fielder went 2-for-5 with his fifth home run in fifteen games. Outside of Mullins, five more Bowie players had multi-hit performances. None were more impressive than Aderlin Rodriguez who went 4-for-5 including his ninth long ball.

Tim Berry picked up the win, pitching a scoreless top of the eleventh inning. The former 50th-round selection has now lowered his ERA to only 1.64 on the season between Bowie and Norfolk. Impressive stuff thus far from a guy who really struggled in 2015 and 2016 after a promising start to his career in the years prior.

Frederick Keys 4, Potomac (Nationals) 2

The Keys knocked around Potomac pitching for eleven hits on Sunday afternoon and paired it with an impressive pitching performance from last year’s second-round pick, Keegin Akin.

Akin stymied the Walgreens affiliate over six strong innings, allowing only two hits while striking out seven. It was a much needed bounce-back start for the Orioles 5th-ranked prospect who allowed seven runs in only three innings in his last appearance.

At the dish, the Keys got a strong performance from who else- Ryan Mountcastle. After being named the organizational Player of the Month for May, the young shortstop went 3-for-5 including his 12th home run and 20th double.

Hickory (Rangers) 8, Delmarva Shorebirds 6

The Crawdads scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning to take the lead for good and capture a series split with the Shorebirds. With a total of seven unearned runs on the day, it was a sloppy game all around. It’s Class A ball after all.

Last year’s other second-round pick, Matthias Dietz, got the start and made it through six innings on only 78 pitches. Unfortunately for the Shorebirds, he also surrendered five earned runs. With only a single strikeout and no walks, there was a lot of contact against the Orioles 12th-ranked prospect.

Right fielder Cole Billingsley reached base five times on the day for Delmarva. Last year’s 19th-round selection went 2-for-2 with a double to go along with two stolen bases and three walks.

