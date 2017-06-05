It's a week of beginnings and endings for the Orioles. Manny Machado appears to be at the beginning of a breakout. The superstar third baseman was 6-15 with a double, two homers, a walk and a steal against the Red Sox. After a day off today, the Orioles will also start a stretch of consecutive games that will take them until almost the end of the month.

Of course, the Orioles broadcast team said goodbye to Fred Manfra yesterday. Manfra concluded a 25 year run announcing Orioles games on both radio and television. Longtime player and coach (and former Dan Duquette associate) Herm Starette also passed away over the weekend.

Orioles settle for split with 7-3 loss - School of Roch

Notes from Roch, quotes from Buck.

Orioles acquire Ruben Tejada from the Yankees | HardballTalk

The youngish utilityman has shown reasonable on base ability and an adequate glove when he gets a shot.

Camden Depot: Darren O'Day's Small Change in Slider Use O'Day's looked a lot better this year than last year. Is there something to this?

Orioles Star Adam Jones Had The Best WWE Cosplay At Extreme Rules

every man has his price.

With the second pick, the Pittsburgh Pirates selected Pedro Alvarez in the MLB Draft on this day in 2008. The Orioles selected Brian Matusz.

Do you remember when Russ Ortiz pitched for the Orioles? No? Lucky. He turns 43 today, though. Good on ya, pal.