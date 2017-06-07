Norfolk Tides 4, Gwinnett Braves (Braves) 3

Norfolk, 25-33 this season, got three runs in the first inning and held on for a one-run victory Tuesday night. Tyler Wilson went six innings and gave up five hits and three runs, striking out four and walking two. Jimmy Yacabonis pitched two innings and got his seventh save of the season.

Pedro Alvarez was 1-2, raising his average to .235. Chance Sisco was 0-3 and Mike Yastrzemski was 0-4. 2B Johnny Giavotella was 4-5 with a run scored. The winning hit came on a bunt in the eighth inning off the bat of Craig Gentry.

Xavier Avery, a former Oriole, was 1-3 for Gwinnett. Avery was a 2008 2nd round pick for Baltimore, and is in his first season with the Braves organization.

Bowie Baysox, Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies)

Postponed due to rain. Double header scheduled for Wednesday.

Frederick Keys 9, Potomac Nationals (Nationals) 8

The Keys defeated Potomac in a game that saw both teams score four runs in the eighth inning. Ademar Rifaela was 3-4 with two runs scored for Frederick. Austin Hays was 3-5 with a home run and two RBI. Prospect Ryan Mountcastle – the O’s 2015 1st round draft pick – was 0-5 with two strikeouts.

Mariano Rivera – son of the Mariano Rivera – took the loss for Potomac in front of 6,152 at Nymeo Field. Potomac CF Jack Sundberg – graduate from the University of Connecticut and no relation to the former Texas Rangers player Jim Sundberg – was 4-4 with two RBI and a run scored.

Frederick is 29-29 on the season.

Delmarva Shorebirds 7, West Virginia Power (Pirates) 5

Delmarva held on for a win even though none of their pitchers went more than three innings. Seven of nine Shorebirds had hits in the game – only 1B Preston Palmeiro and 2B Alejandro Juvier didn’t have knocks – and their record went to 24-32.

SS Chris Clare, 3B Collin Woody and LF Gerrion Grim all homered for the Shorebirds.

Like the big-league club, no Delmarva player in Tuesday’s starting lineup was hitting over .300.

DSL Orioles 8, DSL White Sox 13

In Dominican Summer League (DSL) action, the O’s trailed 11-1 after four innings, and ended up losing 13-8. LHP Cesar Angomas took the loss going only 2.1 innings, yielding eight hits and five runs. The White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an impressive day at the plate. The DSL Orioles also had two errors and are 0-3 this year, still looking for their first win.

Today’s Scheduled Games

· Norfolk: at Gwinnett, 12:05pm. Starter: Jordan Kipper

· Bowie: at Reading, 5:35pm, Game #1. Starter: John Means

· Bowie: at Reading, TBD, Game #2. Starter: David Hess

· Delmarva: at West Virginia, 7:05pm. Starter: Alex Wells

· DSL Orioles: vs. DSL White Sox, 10:30am. Starter: TBD