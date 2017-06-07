Wednesday Bird Droppings: Back in the win column!

Mornings after the Orioles win are always so much nicer than mornings after they lose, don’t you agree? If you missed last night’s walk-off win or just want to re-live the magic, check out Randy DeCleene’s recap and vote in the MBP poll! I was at the game wearing my Jonathan Schoop shirt, and Schoop hit two home runs! So I voted for him.

Some early morning news if you missed it is that the Orioles will be calling up Edwin Jackson before today’s game. Mark has those details for you. All I have for you are some links:

Wade Miley's Weird Year - Camden Depot

Miley is having a lot more success this year, but he's walking a billion guys. What gives?

Astros-Rangers, Blue Jays-Rangers and more of baseball's new rivalries | SI.com

Jay Jaffe names the Orioles and Red Sox as one of baseball's new hot rivalries. I don't really care to watch the Red Sox play, but I guess I see what he is saying.

Trio of Shorebirds selected to All-Star Game - Delmarva Daily Times

The South Atlantic League All-Star Game is coming up and the Shorebirds will be represented by Alex Wells, Jake Ring, and Chris Clare.

The Chill And Strong Orioles Beat The Pirates - Deadspin

Are the Orioles really that relaxed? If they are, that makes one of us.

Showalter on Tejada, Flaherty, Castillo and more - School of Roch

Buck Showalter has things to say about new players and injured players.

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! You have three Orioles birthday buddies, though none are especially exciting. Chris Richard, dark days utility man who play for the Orioles from 2000-2002, turns 43 today. Journeyman relief pitcher Heathcliff Slocumb, who played for eight teams in his ten year career, turns 51. And a happy 73rd birthday to Roger Nelson, who pitched in 19 games for the 1968 Orioles.

On this day in 2010 the Orioles drafted Manny Machado. That was a good day.