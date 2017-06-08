We know computers hate the Orioles, and national broadcasters hate the Orioles, but do the folks who make power polls/rankings hate the Orioles?

MLB.com (11th; LW: 12th)

MLB.com lifts the O’s one spot to just outside the Top 10.

USA Today Power Rankings (N/A; LW: 10th)

The Nation’s Newspaper didn’t update their rankings this week in time for publication.

Bleacher Report Power Rankings (10th; LW: 12th)

Slideshow Central elevates the Orioles two spots back into the Top 10.

CBS Sports (10th; LW: 16th)

Matt Synder brings the O’s up half a dozen spots this week. “It's modest, but four wins in their last six games is a good sign for the Orioles, who desperately needed to get things turned around. Sometimes just leaving a miserable May in the rearview is all it takes.”

reddit’s Power Poll (12th; LW:15th)

The community editors over at reddit lift the O’s three spots. “A series win against the Yankees and a split with Boston. The pitching and the offense are both incredibly streaky, which is awfully frustrating. It's just...I look at this team and I wonder "Is this a team that would be able to compete with the elite teams in the league?" And when you look at the roster and the starting rotation, you think they can't. And you look at the stats and think they can't. But we've been saying this for a few years now, so what do I know?”

OddsShark.com (27th; LW: 25th)

Ranks are based on rolling past 20 games overall. They will typically be the lowest rankings the O’s receive, and they are even more pessimistic than most, placing the O’s at 27th, with just three teams below the Orioles. OK, that’s ridiculous.

ESPN.com Power rankings (10th; LW: 11th)

The World-Wide Leader raises the O’s one spot. “Manny Machado has 12 home runs, but he's hitting just .212, a far cry from his .294 batting average in 2016. Through 54 games last season, Machado was hitting .311 with a .975 OPS. Right now he has a .738 OPS. Machado actually cooled off the rest of the way last year, hitting .285 with an .824 OPS. This year, the O's have to hope he does the reverse and heats up as the season goes on.”

Rotoworld (9th; LW: 11th)

Jesse Pantuosco follows the crowd, again, lifting the Orioles up two slots. “Kevin Gausman has allowed two runs or fewer in four of his last five outings. That seems vaguely positive, until you consider that Gausman has posted a hideous 1.73 WHIP during that span. Even after a productive series against the Red Sox, Manny Machado is still hitting just .219 for the year. That’s 60 points below his career average and a 75-point drop-off from last season.”

Fox Sports (N/A; LW: 5th)

Fox Sports has apparently stopped doing Power Rankings, and this will be their last week appearing here.

Power Rankings Guru (9th; LW: 13th)

PRG is an aggregate of several national power rankings/polls, and not surprisingly, the Orioles are up a few slots to 9th.

SI.com: The 30 (12th; Last Week: 9th)

Jonah Keri is apparently only doing his rankings once every two weeks. This week, the O’s drop 3 spots from a half month ago. “The most perplexing player in baseball this year? I nominate Manny Machado. Baltimore's All-Star third baseman still ranks among the league leaders with 12 home runs, on pace to approach the 35 and 37 that he hit in 2015 and '16, respectively.

But his overall offensive production has nosedived: He’s hitting a mere .212/.296/.442, a line that puts him in the same company this season with forgettables like Arizona's Yasmany Tomas and Houston's Yuli Gurriel. Much of the problem can be traced to one simple category: line-drive rate. After producing a healthy 20% mark last season, Machado has plummeted to the lowest line-drive rate in all of baseball this year.“

Any egregious slights or wild overestimation of this team? Any polls you’d like to see included? Add your thought down below and hit me up on Twitter @Bill_Duck21804 where you will find way, way too much discussion of politics and MMA for any baseball fan’s liking.