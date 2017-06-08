Orioles prospects 6/7: A huge day for Aderlin Rodriguez

Gwinnett Braves 6, Norfolk Tides 0

One really bad inning doomed Tides starter Jordan Kipper, who was acquired from the Angels a month ago. He allowed five runs in the second inning, but he was able to pitch into the sixth before being replaced by Vidal Nuno.

Considering he gave up 12 hits, Kipper’s outing probably could’ve been worse than just five earned runs. It didn’t really matter whether he gave up five or eight, though, because the Norfolk offense couldn’t do anything.

Johnny Giovatella was 2-4, and the rest of the Tides lineup mustered only three hits and two walks. Jesus Montero, who I keep forgetting is now in the Orioles’ organization, was 0-4 with four strikeouts.

Bowie Baysox 12, Reading Fightin’ Phils 5 (7 innings)

The Baysox played two last night after a rainout Tuesday, and the bats went crazy in this one. Starter John Means was touched up for ten hits and five runs in 4+ innings, but it didn’t matter. He could’ve given up twice that.

That’s because the Bowie offense combined for 17 hits, which would be impressive for a nine-inning game, much less a seven-inning one. Nearly everyone got on the board, but nobody had a day like Aderlin Rodriguez, who went NUTS. Rodriguez was 5-5 with two homers, and drove in...wait for it...nine runs.

Rodriguez is now slashing .292/.364/.467 in his follow-up season to a breakout 2016, when he put up even better numbers in Frederick. He’s a tad old for the league at age 25, but he might be worth keeping an eye on.

Garabez Rosa was 3-5 with two doubles, and Jay Gonzalez was 3-3 with a double and a walk. D.J. Stewart and Sean Coyle each had a pair of hits. Stewart has cooled down a bit over the past two weeks, but his OPS is still hovering right around .800 on the season.

Reading Fightin’ Phils 4, Bowie Baysox 0 (Game two - 7 innings)

After the aforementioned 17-hit outburst in the first game, Bowie managed just three hits in game two. Adrian Marin was 2-3, and Austin Wynns had the only other hit of the game for the Baysox.

David Hess was cruising through three innings, but lost it in the fourth. After walking a batter, he allowed back to back homers, giving Reading a 3-0 lead. He then walked the next two hitters before getting out of the inning without any further damage, ending his day with three earned runs over four innings pitched.

West Virginia Power 3, Delmarva Shorebirds 2

Alex Wells had a nice start, going seven innings with three runs allowed on five K’s and no walks. His outing could’ve been even better, but he allowed a pair of solo homers in the second and seventh innings.

Wells was outdueled by West Virginia starter Oddy Nunez, who was terrific, but that wasn’t Wells’ fault. He was good, and that’s been pretty much the norm; his ERA is now sitting at 1.99 through eleven starts. Of those starts, he’s allowed one or less runs in eight of them.

If you don’t know who Wells is yet, you might want to get to know him. The left-handed Australian had an excellent debut for Aberdeen last year (2.15 ERA over 13 starts), and it’s been more of the same at age 20 in 2017. His K rate doesn’t pop off the page (45 K in 58.2 IP this year), but it’s hard to argue with his results.

Getting back to the game, Delmarva cut the lead to 3-2 on back-to-back solo shots by Alejandro Juvier and Ryan McKenna, but that was as close as they’d get. Frank Crinella was 3-4, and Jake Ring stayed hot with a 2-3 day. Last year’s 31st round pick, Ring is now hitting .326/.377/.609 this year.

Today’s matchups and probable starters

Norfolk @ Durham, 7:05 PM (Chris Lee)

Bowie @ Reading, 7:05 PM (Tanner Scott)

Frederick @ Lynchburg, 6:35 PM (Ofelky Peralta)

Delmarva @ West Virginia, 7:05 PM (Lucas Humpal)

The Dominican Summer League O’s have also begun play this week, and the box score from their game last night is available here.